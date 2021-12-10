These DIY Orange Beeswax Candles Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing
Don't toss those orange peels! Instead, use them as vessels for our super-simple and fragrant candles.
These beeswax candles get a scent boost thanks to essential oils and a generous helping of cloves. Follow our tutorial to make your own. They're also fun to gift!
Supplies
- Oranges (we used 3 oranges for 6 candles)
- Knife
- Cutting board
- Spoon
- Paper towels
- Wooden wicks
- Olive oil
- Scissors
- Metal bases
- Empty jars (1x per candle)
- Wax paper
- Cookie sheet
- Beeswax pellets (3 cups)
- Candle-making pot
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- Double-boiler
- Rosemary, sweet orange and cedarwood essential oils
- Small bowl
- Bobby pins (2x per candle)
- Wood craft rings (1x per candle)
- Display tray (optional)
How To
1. Cut oranges in half.
2. Remove flesh.
3. Pat dry.
4. Presoak wooden wicks in olive oil for 20 minutes.
5. Wipe off excess oil from wooden wicks.
6. Cut wicks in half and place in metal bases.
7. Set orange halves on empty jars for stability.
8. Add 3 cups of beeswax pellets to a candle-making pot.
9. Add 1/4 cup coconut oil.
10. Set pot inside a double-boiler over medium heat.
11. Add 20 drops each rosemary, sweet orange and cedarwood essential oils to a small bowl.
12. Pour oil mixture into candle pot.
13. Stir until combined.
14. Place wicks into orange rinds.
15. Hold up with bobby pins.
16. Fill orange rinds with wax.
17. Add whole cloves into wax.
18. Let cool slightly and top with more cloves.
19. Allow wax to harden completely.
20. Use scissors to trim wicks.
21. Place candles onto wood craft rings on a tray. Light and enjoy.