Nature-Inspired Christmas Decorations

Who hasn't snapped a twig or two off the Christmas tree while shimmying it through a doorway? Put those sprigs to use on a mantel, sideboard or shelf as birch "trees."

Using a bit that matches the stem's diameter, drill holes 1/2 inch or so into birch discs (available at crafts stores). Insert clippings. If needed, apply a dab of glue around stems to secure. Then arrange the trees on a tray or pedestal and add candles. Turn extra pine sprigs into boho tassels by inserting them (with lower needles removed) about ½ inch into frayed rope ends, wrapping embroidery thread tightly around the end to keep them in place. For a mottled effect, float (not submerge) a loose ball of cotton rope in fabric dye for 24 hours.