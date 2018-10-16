How to Make Woven Stars
These intricate ornaments, a popular Christmas tradition in Scandinavia and Germany, spring from just four 1-foot-long strips of bias tape or folded, pressed fabric scraps.
Woven stars make not only quilt-inspired Christmas ornaments; they double as cute gift toppers and also could tuck easily into an envelope alongside a Christmas card.
You can use the same technique with four 1-foot-long strips of bias tape. For details of folding, refer to the video at the bottom of this page.
Materials
- 4 strips of fabric or bias tape cut to 12" long and 3 1/4" wide
- Iron
- Needle
- Thread (for hanging)
How To
1. Start with four 12-inch strips of bias tape.
2. Weave the strips to make a box pattern.
3. Fold to make star points.
4. Continue folding and tuck in the ends.
5. Press with an iron to set folds. Attach a hanger.
Here's a how-to video we found helpful; this crafter uses cut, folded fabric scraps.