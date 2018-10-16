How to Make Woven Stars

These intricate ornaments, a popular Christmas tradition in Scandinavia and Germany, spring from just four 1-foot-long strips of bias tape or folded, pressed fabric scraps.
Woven stars make not only quilt-inspired Christmas ornaments; they double as cute gift toppers and also could tuck easily into an envelope alongside a Christmas card.

Bias-Tape Stars

You can use the same technique with four 1-foot-long strips of bias tape. For details of folding, refer to the video at the bottom of this page.

Materials

  • 4 strips of fabric or bias tape cut to 12" long and 3 1/4" wide
  • Iron
  • Needle
  • Thread (for hanging)

How To

1. Start with four 12-inch strips of bias tape.

2. Weave the strips to make a box pattern.

3. Fold to make star points.

4. Continue folding and tuck in the ends.

5. Press with an iron to set folds. Attach a hanger.

Here's a how-to video we found helpful; this crafter uses cut, folded fabric scraps.

