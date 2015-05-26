How to Craft a Fall Wreath

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated April 16, 2021

Make a beautiful fall wreath from field corn, gourds, snowberries, cranberries, tiny pumpkins, pine boughs, ribbon and jute.

Fall bounty

Our fall wreath shows off a variety of seasonal colors and shapes. Click or tap ahead for step-by-step instructions.

Step 1: Gather materials

We used an old wire tomato cage, jute, gardening wire, ribbon, pruners, wire cutters, gourds, snowberries, small ears of field corn, cranberries, pine boughs and millet stalks.

Step 2: Cut wire

Snip off the top layer of the tomato cage, leaving the spokes attached.

Step 3: Flatten wire

Flatten all of the spokes so they radiate out from the circle.

Step 4: Wrap wire

Wrap the wire with jute to stabilize it and to give it a finished look.

Step 5: Add corn and pumpkins

Slide small ears of corn as well as pumpkins or gourds onto the wire spokes, creating a pattern.

Step 6: Add berries

Slide on cranberries or other fruits above the gourds to hide the wires.

Step 7: Finish with a flourish

Tie together millet, small pine boughs and snowberries with gardening wire. Add the flourish to the wreath with an autumn-hue ribbon.

