16 Fall Mantel Ideas
Decorate your fall mantel with gourds, pumpkins, dried flowers, fruit, leaf prints and other seasonal beauties.
Shelf Switch Up
Dried allium, goldenrod and wheat in a group of vases turn a shelf into a seasonal display. Leaves, acorns and gourds accent the arrangement.
Metallic Shine
Copper and brass brighten the browns and oranges of fall decor. Here, a shiny compote and brass baskets show off harvest picks.
Leaf Prints
Highlight the beauty of fall leaves by pressing them in frames. Pick a variety of colors, shapes and textures to include in the frames.
To make the display pictured: Place a leaf between two pieces of glass and secure with colored linen book cloth tape.
Classic Fall Mantel
Mix pumpkins, bittersweet, faux leaves and inexpensive gold vases for a beautiful fall mantel.
Pretty Painted Gourds
Trade the usual fresh gourds for jewel-tone painted dried ones. Start with dried gourds in varying sizes. (If not available locally, try amishgourds.com.) For crisp lines, apply painter's tape around the middle of a gourd. Paint half of the gourd with latex wall paint and remove tape when dry. For a drippy effect, pour 1⁄4 cup paint into a resealable plastic storage bag. Snip a corner to drizzle paint around the middle of a gourd (like piping frosting). Using a foam brush, carefully extend paint up from the drips, adding additional paint as necessary, to reach one end of the gourd. Pile painted gourds on a mantel or shelf or in decorative bowls.
Fall Silhouettes
Highlight the organic shapes of fall with these simple decorations. Showcase bright red, gold and orange leaves in float frames for a truly dramatic silhouette. A tall vase brimming with bittersweet branches adds height to the mantel.
Antique Assembly
Create a spooky feel with a grouping of old objects, such as books, an old-fashioned clock and a small chest.
We used a cloche to capture a blackbird on a nest and books as a resting place for a seashell. Artificial cobwebs complete the look.
Gorgeous Gourds
An assortment of gourds and other natural elements fills this simple mantel display.
We mixed two larger hard-shell gourds with smaller soft-shell gourds (and tucked in a squash, too). Bittersweet branches and maple leaves provide extra color and texture.
Framed Leaves
Make these rustic fall decorations in just minutes with a few everyday materials. Print the name of a leaf on neutral cardstock, or use stick-on letters from a scrapbooking store. Glue a pressed leaf to the cardstock. Create a frame by attaching twigs to the edge of the cardstock.
Ghostly Frames
Invite framed ghosts to haunt your mantle this Halloween. Candles in votives add flickering light (use battery-powered candles for safety); mini pumpkins fall color.
Gourd Vases
Gourds make perfect vases for fall flowers. Subtle white decoration hints at winter's approach.
Cut a hole in gourds large enough to accommodate florist tubes. Once dry, insert flowers in the tubes, and keep flowers watered. Or use dried flowers for a longer-lasting arrangement.
Fall Photos
Show off autumn colors in a photo display. Select several photos with varying compositions of autumn leaves, fruits and plants. Emphasize bright fall colors with plain white matting. Rest one or two frames on the mantel and hang the rest.
Spooky Stories
Rewrite an old tale into a new spooky story with Halloween book covers.
Cover old books with colorful paper decorated with appropriate messages and drawings.
Fall Finds
This simple display features gourds and branches along with a vase in autumnal tones.
Picturesque Leaves
For an easy display, combine brightly colored fall leaves with an empty picture frame.
Hang leaves on S-hooks (used for jewelry making and found at crafts stores) or pin to a ribbon. Suspend ribbon from two nails, draping it loosely across the center. Anchor the display with a branch of brightly colored berries at the frame base and setting small gourds in eggcups.
Simply Green
Pots of moss bring a touch of green indoors and work well with both autumn and winter holiday mantel arrangements. We scattered pinecones around the pots for a fall feel. A clothesline along the mantel can hold leaves in early fall; as winter approaches, change out the look by adding mittens or snowflakes.