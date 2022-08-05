DIY Pistachio Wheat Stalks for Fall Decorating
Turn your snacking into crafting. With hot glue and bamboo skewers, a handful of pistachios can become a creative accent to display in vases or jars—just make sure you save the shells as you nosh!
Pistachio shells star in this easy DIY fall decorating project. Keep them natural to mimic wheat stalks, or level up your project by dyeing the shells in autumnal hues. Here's how to create your own.
Credit: Carson Downing
Materials
- Bamboo skewers
- Scissors
- Hot glue gun and low-temperature glue
- Pistachio shells, plain or dyed (see below)
How-To
- Using scissors, trim the point from a bamboo skewer (scoring the skewer with the scissors, then snapping off the tip with your hands works well).
- Glue three pistachio shells to the cut end of the skewer, nesting them inside one another in a triangular shape, to cap the end of the skewer. (Play around with the shells before you start gluing to get a feel for how they'll nest together.)
- Let those three shells dry fully before continuing.
- Now work your way down the skewer, adding one shell at a time and overlapping the ones before. (Tip: Rather than applying glue to the "new" shell, it works best to add one dab of glue to the already-attached shells and another dab to the skewer below them, then place the shell on that glue. Hold it in place until it's partially dry and secured.)
- Continue in an offset pattern, mimicking wheat kernels, until you've covered about 2 inches of the skewer. Be patient, allowing the glue to set up a bit between individual shells, and more fully between each complete row or layer of shells.
Dyeing (Optional)
- Mix 1 capful of Rit dye in a jar with warm water (adjust water amount to your preferred depth of color).
- Submerge shells until desired color is achieved, leaving shells in the dye bath longer for deeper color.
- Using gloves, remove shells from dye and place on paper towels. Let dry completely before assembling.
Once finished, display your harvest craft in a colorful vase or jar. Pair with natural grass for even more textural interest.