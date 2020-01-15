50 Easy Fall Decorating Projects
Decorate your home inside and outside with gourds, leaves, pumpkins, nuts and other seasonal materials for beautiful fall DIY displays.
Outdoor Fall Decorating with Mums
Mums make a striking statement in containers or in your fall garden. Here are tips for choosing mum colors and ideas for pairing mums with other fall favorites.
Gorgeous DIY Fall Decorating with Corn Husks
At summer's end, corn's lowly husks become decorating stars. A quick dip in fabric dye sets them aglow in ruby, indigo and gold, leaving vibrant raw material for easy and long-lasting fall crafts.
Fall Decorating: 1 Mantel, 3 Ways
See how we decorated one mantel for fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving using accents such as pumpkins, bittersweet and wheat, as well as vintage and inexpensive finds.
Stylish Fall Decorating Ideas
A spicy mix of flowers, pumpkins and dried leaves brings the best of autumn indoors in these elegant displays. Nature never looked so chic!
50 Pumpkin Decorating Projects
Pumpkins add stylish, creative and fun touches to fall decorating. Try our techniques for creating pumpkins with personality!