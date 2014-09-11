Fall Decorating with Hydrangeas
Decorate for the season with hydrangeas in your wreaths, centerpieces or window boxes. Hydrangeas—white, green, brown or multicolor—look great fresh or dried.
Long-Lasting Beauty
This fresh arrangement, made with 'Annabelle' hydrangeas, cotinus, wild clematis, green apples, cobra lilies, white spray roses, plume poppy and 'Love Lies Bleeding' amaranth, can last two weeks.
Related: How to Grow Hydrangeas
Bittersweet and Hydrangea Wreath
Bittersweet vines and hydrangeas add pretty curves and colors to a grapevine wreath.
Eye-Catching and Elegant
This eye-catching arrangement starts with a vase about a foot tall. Put in two long pieces of bittersweet, about seven stems of hydrangeas, Versilia and Leonidas roses (with their stems kept in floral tubes) and several stems of red hypericum. A few pieces of hop vines add a finishing touch.
Awesome Autumn
Fresh and dried flowers make for a bountiful fall look. Oversize cabbages and hydrangea blossoms anchor an arrangement that has branches twisting out in fun swirls.
Rosy Centerpiece
A grapevine wreath forms the base for this centerpiece, which includes 'Autumn Joy' sedum, apricot spray roses, Leonidas roses and 'Annabelle' hydrangeas.
Related: Beautiful Fall Centerpieces
Flower, Ferry and Rose Hips Wreath
Hydrangeas, bittersweet and rose hips enliven a grapevine wreath. Purchased bittersweet from a crafts store works well in a wreath like this and lasts longer than fresh vines.
Color Burst
Combine dried and fresh flowers for a striking display. Light pink-and-green hydrangeas form a base for bold hot-pink peonies (dried with silica gel) and red bittersweet.
Simple Display
A bouquet of cut hydrangeas makes a simple, pleasing display.