Fall Decorating with Hydrangeas

By Midwest Living editors Updated July 15, 2023

Decorate for the season with hydrangeas in your wreaths, centerpieces or window boxes. Hydrangeas—white, green, brown or multicolor—look great fresh or dried.

Long-Lasting Beauty

This fresh arrangement, made with 'Annabelle' hydrangeas, cotinus, wild clematis, green apples, cobra lilies, white spray roses, plume poppy and 'Love Lies Bleeding' amaranth, can last two weeks.

Bittersweet and Hydrangea Wreath

Bittersweet vines and hydrangeas add pretty curves and colors to a grapevine wreath.

Eye-Catching and Elegant

This eye-catching arrangement starts with a vase about a foot tall. Put in two long pieces of bittersweet, about seven stems of hydrangeas, Versilia and Leonidas roses (with their stems kept in floral tubes) and several stems of red hypericum. A few pieces of hop vines add a finishing touch.

Awesome Autumn

Fresh and dried flowers make for a bountiful fall look. Oversize cabbages and hydrangea blossoms anchor an arrangement that has branches twisting out in fun swirls.

Rosy Centerpiece

A grapevine wreath forms the base for this centerpiece, which includes 'Autumn Joy' sedum, apricot spray roses, Leonidas roses and 'Annabelle' hydrangeas.

Flower, Ferry and Rose Hips Wreath

Hydrangeas, bittersweet and rose hips enliven a grapevine wreath. Purchased bittersweet from a crafts store works well in a wreath like this and lasts longer than fresh vines.

Color Burst

Combine dried and fresh flowers for a striking display. Light pink-and-green hydrangeas form a base for bold hot-pink peonies (dried with silica gel) and red bittersweet.

Simple Display

A bouquet of cut hydrangeas makes a simple, pleasing display.

