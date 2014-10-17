Fall Decorating: 1 Mantel, 3 Ways
See how we decorated one mantel for fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving using accents such as pumpkins, bittersweet and wheat, as well as vintage and inexpensive finds.
Golden glow
For a golden glow, consider painting an accent wall with an autumnal color that immediately warms up the room. Once you have your color in place, you can move to decorating the mantel. Here, we used Sherwin-Williams SW 6382 Ceremonial Gold.
Pumpkin mix
To create this cozy look, place three medium-size pumpkins on the mantel and mix them with smaller pumpkins for balance. Inexpensive gold glass vases filled with faux leaves add a touch of sparkle and warmth. For an added pop of color and texture, wind bittersweet around the pumpkins and vases.
Fall fireplace filler
Place a wicker basket filled with faux leaves and bittersweet inside the fireplace. For a little something extra on the hearth, we used a vintage wooden bottle carrier to hold smaller gourds. This classic autumnal display works well from September to November.
Halloween mantel
As Halloween approaches, a vintage-inspired mantel will make your home feel haunted!
Spooky feel
Hang or lean a collection of flea-market vintage silver trays on the wall-the more tarnished the better. Gather pewter and black candlestick holders and fill them with black taper candles. If some of the candles lean a little, even better; it creates a spooky feel. Use old books from second-hand stores to vary the height of the candlesticks.
Thanksgiving mantel
Transition to a harvest-inspired mantel as Thanksgiving approaches.
Dish display
Hang dishes in a symmetrical display. We used melamine plates, which are cheaper and lighter than china or porcelain plates. Also, don't feel limited to using just plates; the center of the arrangement is actually a large serving bowl that serves as the anchor for the other smaller plates.
How to attach plates
We attached the plates with an easy-to-use adhesive disc hanger that you can purchase at most crafts or hobby stores. Wet the adhesive on the disc and wait for about 5 minutes, then adhere the disc to the back of the plate.
Gourds and wheat
Casually arrange an assortment of pumpkins and gourds between two bundles of dried wheat. We wrapped the wheat with ribbon and placed it inside clear glass vases. Have some fun with an old blackboard or two. You can draw a leaf, write an inspirational quote or even put your holiday menu on it!
Thanksgiving fireplace filler
To complete the look, nestle vintage crates filled with pumpkins inside the fireplace.