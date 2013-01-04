Easy Valentine's Day Decorations and Gifts

Corrugated cardboard gives these hearts a playful appeal and sturdy texture.

Trace around a 5-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter or another 5-inch heart shape for your first heart and cut out. Gently fold heart on the diagonal and punch holes in the center through both layers about a half-inch from the fold. For the second heart, use pinking shears to cut a heart about a quarter-inch larger from a contrasting piece of paper. Apply crafts tape along the sides (but not the top) of the small heart and attach to larger heart. Create an arrow from a paper straw and cardstock head and tail; insert through holes in top heart, attaching arrowhead after this step. Insert small candies, or, just use the heart for decoration.