50 Easy Christmas Centerpiece Ideas

White chrysanthemums and branches of white pine (Pinus strobus) make a striking winter centerpiece. A birch-look pillar candle anchors the arrangement in the center of a wooden bowl.

To create the arrangement, cut florists foam even with the top of the container, wet the foam and set it in the bowl. push the candle in the center, then insert pine branches and mum stems into the foam. Try white spider chrysanthemums, white football mums and white garden mums for a variety of blossoms. Tuck a bit of gray-green dusty miller around the edge for a finishing touch.