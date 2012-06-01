18 Dried Corn Projects for Fall Decorating
What could symbolize the Midwest as well as corn? This fall, use dried corn to create wreaths, centerpieces, garlands, entryway decor and more.
Sunburst wreath
Mimic a blazing sunburst with this fall wreath. Fold out the husks on ears of Indian corn so they point straight out from the tops. Hot-glue the ears to a straw wreath, and "fluff" the husks to complete the look.
Wheat and corn centerpiece
Create a simple fall centerpiece using wheat and dried corn. Start by filling a container with floral foam. Insert wheat stalks so they fan out around the edges of the foam, then top with ears of corn. For special-occasion place settings, attach a name card to an extra cob set on each plate.
Dyed corn husks
A quick dip in fabric dye sets corn husks aglow in ruby, indigo and gold, leaving vibrant raw material for easy and long-lasting fall crafts. See how to make a corn husk bouquet, candlestick collars, plate chargers and more.
Container corn
Summery plants may be gone, but that doesn't mean you have put away your pots for the year. Top containers with ears of corn, and add solar-powered path lights for evening glow.
Fall garland
Drape this garland indoors or out. Twist eye hooks into the tops of corn cobs, then string the corn along a piece of sturdy twine, alternating cobs with husks looped over the twine and glued together.
Corn husk wreath and more
You don't even need an ear of corn for autumn projects—create easy seasonal crafts with inexpensive dried corn husks. They're easy to trim and shape for simple autumnal decor. See how to make these corn husk crafts.
Cornstalk columns
Dried cornstalks add soaring fall flair to entryway columns. Tie the stalks to columns or posts with wire or burlap strips, then insert ears of corn. Tuck in fall leaves (real or artificial) for more color.
Corn and leaf wreath
Red silk leaves give a color pop to this fall wreath. Start with a premade twig wreath. Fluff husks and arrange ears around the center of the wreath (mini ears work best). Attach corn with wire or hot glue, then add silk leaves with a dab of glue.
Cabinet color
Spruce up a cabinet in minutes by attaching some ears of corn and a twine bow. The contents echo the decorative theme: containers of seeds, squashes, terra-cotta pots and lanterns.
Corn container garden
Transform a terra-cotta pot for fall with dried corn. Hot-glue 12 to 13 ears of ornamental corn, including the husks, to a 6-inch pot. Fill with flowers, such as asters, safflowers, sunflowers and dahlias.
Natural centerpiece
Make an impressive yet casual centerpiece with husks of corn and a foam wreath base. Attach several layers of husks on the sides of the wreath. Place a shallow bowl in the center and fill with fresh fruit or vegetables.
Beads and corn
Add color to a simple wall hanging with a string of beads and ribbon. Pull the husks back from the corn, and wrap the top with ribbon. Add a large bead to each. Gather the stalks and hang them from a string of beads looped around a branch.
Warm glow
Warm a simple candle with a simply tasteful addition. Clean all husks from about 10 ears of ornamental corn, and hot-glue them to a pillar candle. Replace candle if the flame gets near the corn, or use a battery-operated candle for safety.
Corn place setting
Braided ribbon holds dried corn in a cloth napkin for a simple place setting.
Fancy fence
Transform a picket fence with a dramatic grouping of fall materials. Attach cornstalks to the fence with wire or thick ribbon. Add colorful flowers and ears of corn with the husks fluffed out. A pair flanking a gate creates an impressive entryway.
Casual decor
Just group seasonal materials-such as gourds, pumpkins, corn, wheat and ornamental grasses-for a relaxed look. Remember that odd numbers please the eye, such as the three pumpkins in this photo. Keep colors in the same family to unify your decor.
Layered look
Make a pretty centerpiece or mantel decoration by layering seasonal materials in clear glass cylinder vases. We started with corn kernels, then added burgundy cockscomb celosia, orange bittersweet, pale green dried hops and brown oak leaves. Top with a rust-color pillar candle. Change candles if the flame gets close to the dried material, or use a battery-powered candle for safety.
Country feel
Get a festive fall look in minutes by pushing ears of corn between the teeth of a rake. Secure with hot glue or twine if the ears seem loose. Hang your decoration near a front entry or prop against a wall.
Paper cornucopia
Instead of the traditional wicker cone, make your own cornucopia from wrapping paper by folding into a cone shape and securing with tape. Fill with shredded paper and arrange fruits and vegetables.