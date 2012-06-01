Decorate with Tiny Christmas Trees
Why stop at just one Christmas tree? We show you clever ideas for using miniature versions to create beautiful displays throughout your house.
Buffet Spruce-Up
A potted dwarf Alberta spruce offers a classic Christmas-tree shape to this nostalgic picnic tin, which marks the start of a buffet line. Fill the tin with apples, oranges or other fruits; top with pinecones.
Trees To Go
Arborvitae seedlings make great gifts. Plant trees in tins; add labels with holiday greetings and tree-care tips.
All In a Row
Foot-high yew trees, with root balls nestled in moss, look fresh lined up in a galvanized tray. Anchor with white and purple eggplants for an all-natural centerpiece. Achieve a similar look in a long dough bowl or low planter.
Snowed In
For a DIY snow globe, place a Goldcrest cypress tree (with soil around the roots) in a glass jar. Add artificial snow. Group large and small versions for a wintry display.
Hanging Up
A petite juniper looks dapper in a vintage birdcage. Hang from the ceiling, or feature on a tabletop. Any out-of-the-ordinary vessel will make tiny evergreens stand out. Containers to try: lanterns, ice skates, watering cans, soup tureens, vintage bread boxes or feed bags.
Table Topper
Trim egg cups with tiny juniper sprigs to create "trees" at place settings. Fill base with spice berries and pinecones.
On the Wall
A pint-size dwarf Alberta spruce gives a candle sconce new holiday style. Remove soil and bind the roots in damp cheesecloth to fit into the candle hole.
Go Step-By-Step
Spell out holiday greetings on tree containers that climb the stairs. We made paper letter ornaments for white ironstone pitchers and pots and planted a lacy Goldcrest cypress tree in each.
In the Bag
Greet guests with a tree, instead of a wreath. Sew the sides of a folded dish towel to make a pouch, then add an Eastern white pine sapling in a plastic bag (with damp cheesecloth wrapped around the roots).
Tiny Tannenbaums
Clipped greens (in floral foam) displayed in egg cups make a mini forest when grouped on a silver tray. A strand of starry lights adds sparkle.
Go Nuts
Use transferware bowls as pots. We planted baby Norfolk Island pines and covered the soil with acorns and nuts.
Pine Fresh
Norfolk Island pines in ceramic pots make a pretty focal point when dressed with sparkly ornaments.
Vintage Greeting
Turn a vintage mop bucket on wheels into a simple pot to hold a holiday boxwood tree. Place in the entryway for an easy, green greeting.
Give a Tree a Lift
Use a side table or stool to boost a small tree to eye level.
Evergreen Care Tips
Some balled or potted decorative trees can have a life after the holidays. Follow these tips, then plant when spring arrives.
Pick hardy varieties. Check local nurseries for evergreen trees suited for Midwest growing Zones. (Note: Our Norfolk Island pine is just a houseplant.)
When used indoors over the holidays, water. Inside air is very dry in winter, so plants dry out quickly. Place plants out of direct sun, and keep roots moist. A general guideline: Water twice a week.
Limit display time. The longer the trees are in the house, the more they'll begin to lose their hardiness; in general, limit indoor time to 2-3 weeks. After three weeks, trees will come out of winter hibernation and start to grow like houseplants.
Cool until spring. After the holidays, store trees in an unheated, sheltered space, like a garage with windows or a porch. (Trees require partial sunlight.) Water once before storing, then leave them alone. Plant outside when the ground thaws.