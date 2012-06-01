Colonial Christmas Decor Ideas
Blending period details with modern comforts, a Colonial-style home conjures the charm of Christmas past to give one Chicago-area family a memorable season.
Building a dream
A Chicago-area couple built their dream house about 40 miles northwest of the city, filling it with 18th-century details that reflect nearly 20 years of planning.
Symmetry and classical detailing mark Georgian style. The front facade features a central entry, paired chimneys and five window openings on the second story. Essential to the look are double-hung windows with divided lights.
Decorating with nature
During the holidays, the house is filled with fresh-cut greens and other natural materials gathered from the landscape, much like the colonists would have done (except for the Puritans, who outlawed Christmas frivolity). A simple wreath with pinecones and berries welcomes visitors at the front door.
Blending old and new
Twin transoms highlight a passage linking the living room to the library paneled with African mahogany. In a modern twist, two panels open, revealing a TV niche. The spinning wheel is a 19th-century antique.
Designed by architect Joseph Coath in nearby Barrington, the house honors centuries-old building traditions to an extent rarely seen in modern construction, using fine-quality millwork and high-quality natural materials such as copper gutters and a cedar-shingle roof. But the house is not a precise replica of past designs—accommodations were made to allow for a light-filled home where modern conveniences coexist comfortably with colonial elegance.
Colonial cues
Detailed millwork, authentic floors and colonial color are among the hallmarks of traditional Colonial style.
Classically inspired, painted-poplar millwork defines most of the interior. Full-height raised paneling spans the fireplace walls in the living and dining rooms; elsewhere, paneled wainscot extends to a chair rail. You don't need custom millwork to get this look: Home improvement stores carry common Colonial designs. Check local millwork sources for inexpensive woods you can paint; avoid synthetic trim pieces that don't look as real and may dent easily.
Readily available, wide-plank flooring is key to Colonial design. These homeowners chose random-width white oak, finishing it with tung oil for an authentic patina. If dogs or high heels will frequent floors, try a predistressed plank, so scratches blend in.
Richly colored dining room
Chippendale chairs, a Federalist mahogany sideboard with inlay and a crystal chandelier deck the dining room. The walls are a deep red.
Color choice is important to give walls a period-perfect paint scheme. In modest colonial homes, creams, earth tones and gray-greens were common. More expensive pigments, especially rich blues and deep reds, dressed the elegant interiors of more well-to-do colonists.
Holiday table setting
A cedar sprig with ribbon marks each place setting at the table.
Formal living room
Built-in shutters, elegant furniture and navy blue walls give the living room a formal look. Though they look authentic, many of the furnishings are antique reproductions. Look for furniture with simple curves and modest ornamentation, such as the Queen Anne sofa and tea table with cabriole legs in the living room.
A place for antiques
An arched niche displays a collection of antique blue-and-white English transferware.
Kitchen accents
Even with modern appliances, a kitchen can have a historically inspired look. Try raised-panel cabinetry and a brick backsplash that recalls cooking-hearths of old. A mahogany island top contrasts with the black granite perimeter countertop.
Breakfast room charm
A trestle table with reproduction Windsor chairs and an 18th-century reproduction chandelier highlight the breakfast room.
Center of the home
A 12-foot-wide central hallway stretches from the front entry to the back door. In colonial days, halls like this were places to conduct business.
The layout of the main living area is faithful to traditional Colonial architecture—with the center hall going front to back between four rooms. But the doorways are more than twice as wide (double pocket doors are 7 feet wide), and the home's windows are much larger, creating a light-filled interior that celebrates the landscape.
Welcoming bedroom
A crocheted canopy decorates a bedroom's pencil post bed.
Fine bath woodwork
Paneled cabinetry matches wainscoting in the bath.
Colonial colonnade
The screened colonnade offers a covered passage to the garage.
Carriage house-style garage
The four-bay garage resembles an old carriage house, complete with an early American flag.