Easy Holiday Decorating with Glass Containers

By Midwest Living editors Updated November 06, 2022

Create simple holiday decorations by filling glassware or acrylic items with seasonal objects such as pinecones, holly or tangled twinkle lights.

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

No-Fuss Festivity

Sprigs of evergreens fill a collection of plain glass vases for clearly inspired decor.

Related: Nature-Inspired Christmas Decorations

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Snow Globe

Create a winter wonderland in snow globe-inspired apothecary jars. Pour Epsom salt into the jars, then stand bottlebrush trees and toy deer spray-painted gold in the "snow."

Related: Easy Christmas Crafts

3 of 9

Feathers and Ice

Credit: Alise O'Brien

Glass cake stands and shallow footed vessels resemble delicate icicles on a tabletop. Tuck a mix of clear and metallic orbs and shimmery feathers into a bed of faux greenery for subtle shine.

Related: Tour the Rest of This Holiday Home

Advertisement

4 of 9

Hurricane holders

Give glass a temporary snowy tree look. Draw a design on adhesive shelf paper, cut it out with a crafts knife or scissors, and stick to hurricane. Peel off the top and spray exposed areas with faux snow from a crafts store. Let dry. If the tree design seems too intricate, go for simple geometric shapes: circles, rectangles, triangles, etc.

5 of 9

Floating Candle

Light up family dinners or holiday parties with this pretty candle. Place greenery at the bottom of a glass jar; fill jar about two-thirds full of water. Add cranberries and a floating candle.

Related: Decorating with Holiday Candles

6 of 9

Snowy Scenes

Create a white Christmas using inexpensive glass cylinders from a crafts store. Place one cylinder inside a larger one, then sprinkle a dusting of fake snow between the two and nestle a sprig of greenery on top of the snow. Add a pillar candle or battery-operated candle inside the center cylinder. Group different size cylinders for your display.

Related: Easy Christmas Centerpiece Ideas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Velvet Votives

Wrap silver votive holders in velvet ribbon and glue on mini pinecones to add a sparkly touch to centerpieces or mantels. These also make great hostess gifts.

Related: Festive Holiday Tables

8 of 9

Glass and Glitz

Pull glassware out of the cabinets and onto a mantel for a last-minute arrangement. Let curled ribbon drape out of a champagne flute. Place one ornament in a martini glass. Stack mini ornaments in a beer glass. Or create a "flower" in a clay pot with a wine glass and ornaments. Put a votive holder upside down inside the pot as a base for the glass. Secure the glass to the top of the holder with double-sided tape. Crumple tissue paper around the base of the glass, and fill with mini ornaments.

Related: Gorgeous Holiday Mantels

9 of 9

Make a Floating Floral Centerpiece

A fluid floral centerpiece: Roses and evergreens ringed by holly in a clear glass container.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Midwest Living editors