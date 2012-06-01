Easy Holiday Decorating with Glass Containers
Create simple holiday decorations by filling glassware or acrylic items with seasonal objects such as pinecones, holly or tangled twinkle lights.
No-Fuss Festivity
Sprigs of evergreens fill a collection of plain glass vases for clearly inspired decor.
Snow Globe
Create a winter wonderland in snow globe-inspired apothecary jars. Pour Epsom salt into the jars, then stand bottlebrush trees and toy deer spray-painted gold in the "snow."
Feathers and Ice
Glass cake stands and shallow footed vessels resemble delicate icicles on a tabletop. Tuck a mix of clear and metallic orbs and shimmery feathers into a bed of faux greenery for subtle shine.
Hurricane holders
Give glass a temporary snowy tree look. Draw a design on adhesive shelf paper, cut it out with a crafts knife or scissors, and stick to hurricane. Peel off the top and spray exposed areas with faux snow from a crafts store. Let dry. If the tree design seems too intricate, go for simple geometric shapes: circles, rectangles, triangles, etc.
Floating Candle
Light up family dinners or holiday parties with this pretty candle. Place greenery at the bottom of a glass jar; fill jar about two-thirds full of water. Add cranberries and a floating candle.
Snowy Scenes
Create a white Christmas using inexpensive glass cylinders from a crafts store. Place one cylinder inside a larger one, then sprinkle a dusting of fake snow between the two and nestle a sprig of greenery on top of the snow. Add a pillar candle or battery-operated candle inside the center cylinder. Group different size cylinders for your display.
Velvet Votives
Wrap silver votive holders in velvet ribbon and glue on mini pinecones to add a sparkly touch to centerpieces or mantels. These also make great hostess gifts.
Glass and Glitz
Pull glassware out of the cabinets and onto a mantel for a last-minute arrangement. Let curled ribbon drape out of a champagne flute. Place one ornament in a martini glass. Stack mini ornaments in a beer glass. Or create a "flower" in a clay pot with a wine glass and ornaments. Put a votive holder upside down inside the pot as a base for the glass. Secure the glass to the top of the holder with double-sided tape. Crumple tissue paper around the base of the glass, and fill with mini ornaments.
Make a Floating Floral Centerpiece
A fluid floral centerpiece: Roses and evergreens ringed by holly in a clear glass container.