Beautiful Holiday Wreaths

To make this festive wreath, start by wiring a loop of picture-hanging wire around the top of a 12-inch white foam wreath form. Hot-glue round peppermint candies to cover inside and outside edges. Hot-glue small candy canes to cover front, alternating hook ends to fill better. Hot-glue more round candies on top of canes. Use polyurethane spray to seal.

A handful of large candy canes hot-glued at the base gives you a place to wire on a red-and-white striped bow. Display indoors.