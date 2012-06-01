Create Fabulous Fall Wreaths

Beforehand, get a straw wreath form and dye your husks. (We used Rit dye in Charcoal.) A 1-pound pack of husks does the job.

Make shapes Use our instructions to create flowers. Then cut out leafy shapes to cover the wreath.

Plan the design Try an asymmetrical composition for visual interest. Make more flowers or leaves if needed.

Cover the base Add overlapping layers of leaf shapes, attaching with floral pins until the wreath is covered.

Finish it up Use hot glue to attach flowers. Let dry completely, then seal all sides with polyurethane spray.