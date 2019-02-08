A Gorgeous Spring Table with Room to Bloom

The strategy To arrange flowers in a wide vessel, lay a grid of floral tape across the opening, or nestle floral foam or a ball of chicken wire inside.

The height Think low. Make sure flowers don't block eye contact.

The blooms For a contemporary look, combine a few show blooms with a wispy, trailing filler. Our mix: poppy, ranunculus, lisianthus, clematis, Juliet garden rose, Antique Caramel garden rose.

Psst! Compote-style vases are ideal for centerpieces because the narrow stem leaves more real estate for food.