A Gorgeous Spring Table with Room to Bloom

By Hannah Agran Updated March 01, 2021

Celebrate Easter, Mother's Day or any weekend brunch with friends or family with a beautifully set table and flowers for days.

Double the color

This spring table—perfect for Easter, Mother's Day or any weekend brunch—has two color palettes: Pink and yellow thread through the glasses, napkins and flowers. Shades of blue link the vases, eggs and plates. The effect is eclectic but cohesive.

Recipe for success

The strategy To arrange flowers in a wide vessel, lay a grid of floral tape across the opening, or nestle floral foam or a ball of chicken wire inside.

The height Think low. Make sure flowers don't block eye contact.

The blooms For a contemporary look, combine a few show blooms with a wispy, trailing filler. Our mix: poppy, ranunculus, lisianthus, clematis, Juliet garden rose, Antique Caramel garden rose.

Psst! Compote-style vases are ideal for centerpieces because the narrow stem leaves more real estate for food.

Modern accents

Keep fine or vintage china from looking stuffy by mixing in modern accents: casually knotted loose-weave napkins and plates or serving dishes with an organic, hand-thrown look.

Under glass

Build a "nest" on a vintage plate with floral trimmings or sprigs from the yard, then top with a bell cloche. Tip: To avoid condensation on the glass or eggs, place tiny adhesive Glue Dots under the rim of the cloche so air can circulate.

Eye-catching eggs

For your Easter table, dye fresh eggs in a few vibrant colors. Or decoupage papier-mâché egg forms using strips of cotton fabric and matte Mod Podge.

Dessert on the go

The cart Clear off your bar cart to offer a rolling, dim sum-style dessert service. 

The food Variety is a must, but you don't have to bake multiple recipes. Decorate cupcakes with two flavors of icing, or do one dessert plus dishes of purchased extras-chocolates, colorful candies or petite cookies.

The bev Pass a hot drink with the sweets. We like tea because choosing from an assortment of tea bags doubles the fun of the cart.

Blooms on a budget

To save money on a floral buffet like this (or any arrangement), splurge on a couple of things, such as a specialty rose or an unusual shade of ranunculus, at the florist. Then hit the always-reliable and affordable floral section at Trader Joe's (or explore in your own garden) to round out the assortment.

Make and take

Invite everyone to assemble posies at a flower buffet. No need for water tubes: Fabric and twine conceal a wet paper towel in a plastic sandwich baggie. Guests should retrim stems and put flowers in a bud vase at home.

Get to know: Kelly Marie Thompson

The flower whisperer behind this story. Daughter of an avid gardener. Owner and creative director of Fleur in Chicago-stop by her Logan Square boutique for a workshop or to browse plants, jewelry, ceramics, soaps and more.

