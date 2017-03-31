7 Winter Flower Arrangements

Pinecones are the base of this arrangement, completely covering the florist's foam cut to fit the dish. Short stems of oriental Sorbonne lily and oriental white lily are pushed into the foam between pinecones. Stalks of gooseneck loosestrife (Lysimachia clethroides) are also stuck into the foam as the flower spires trail off of the edge of the dish. Pink cyclamen and a dried brown lotus pod fill out the design.