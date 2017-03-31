7 Winter Flower Arrangements
These 7 winter flower arrangements can bring woodsy flair to any home with materials such as pinecones, mums and orchids.
Pinecone vase
A pinecone vase is a perfect winter crafts project. Collect pinecones of varying sizes and glue them to a jar, can or bucket. Once the vase is complete, put in wet florist's foam to hold the arrangement. Our arrangement includes ivy, pittosporum, Andromeda (Pieris) foliage, poppy anemone, sea holly (Eryngium) plus feathers for height and color.
Mums centerpiece
Branches of white pine (Pinus strobus) and white spider chrysanthemums create a woodsy centerpiece. They are arranged, along with football mums, garden mums and a birch-look pillar candle, in a wooden salad bowl. Florist's foam holds everything in place. Leaves of dusty miller (Centaurea cineraria) tucked along the edge of the bowl add a wintry finishing touch.
Amaryllis on cigar boxes
The flowers themselves are arranged in vase. The vase, containing deep red amaryllis, tulips, scabious (Scabiosa) and chrysanthemums, is surrounded by pinecones and fit into a cigar box.
Lilies and cones in footed dish
Pinecones are the base of this arrangement, completely covering the florist's foam cut to fit the dish. Short stems of oriental Sorbonne lily and oriental white lily are pushed into the foam between pinecones. Stalks of gooseneck loosestrife (Lysimachia clethroides) are also stuck into the foam as the flower spires trail off of the edge of the dish. Pink cyclamen and a dried brown lotus pod fill out the design.
Orchids in a book vase
This vase was created by removing the spines of damaged or fraying books, and gluing them to a large can. Inside of the vase, florist's foam keeps orchids, protea and rhododendron leaves in place. Pinecones are attached to florist's sticks or wooden kabob spears and placed around the outer edge of the arrangement.
Antique tin
Oranges, yellows and browns complement each other in this antique ginger tin. Pinecones and oranges were wired to wooden kabob spears before being inserted into wet florist's foam. Gold alstroemeria stems were wired together into clusters before being added to the tin. The arrangement also includes spray of white roses, magnolia leaves, variegated pittosporum, red-rimmed orange ranunculus and white ranunculus.
Pinecone arrangement
Pinecones of different sizes and shades add texture to the design. The bright-white blooms of tulips, calla lilies and rice flowers add contrast. The muted green of eucalyptus provides adds to the earthiness or the entire arrangement.