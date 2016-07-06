6 Blooming Pumpkin Displays

This cheery design turns a pumpkin into a vessel for chrysanthemums or other fall flowers.

To make your own, buy 40 to 50 florist's vials at a crafts supply store. With a small sharp knife or drill, make a band of holes at different heights and about 1 inch apart around the middle of the pumpkin. Holes should be a tiny bit larger than the head of the vial. Fill the vials with water and push them into the holes so they are just below the pumpkin's surface. Cut a pile of chrysanthemum flowers with stems around 2 inches long and insert into the vials to create a dense floral border. Thistles, wild asters or faded hydrangeas could also be used instead of—or in addition to—the mums.