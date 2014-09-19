3 Outdoor Displays for Fall
Here are three ways to decorate outside for fall—along with easy changes to add a touch of Halloween flair in October.
1. Basket case
For a country-chic look your neighbors will envy, fill large metal baskets with small pumpkins. The pumpkins hold steady a mixture of curly willow, twigs and fall leaves that add a punch of autumn color.
Mum's the word
Use faux leaves alongside the pumpkins so that they keep their color throughout the season. Pots of mums complete the inviting look. (To prolong the life of your mums, be sure to water when dry and remove any dead blooms.)
Tying it all together
Welcome guests into your home with a tree branch made by wiring faux leaves onto a stick. Add a complementary bow to complete the look, and hang with an Outdoor 3M Command Hook.
Transition to Halloween
As Halloween approaches, make your outdoor decor work double time. Simply remove some of the curly willow and twigs and replace them with a witch's broom. Attach store-bought cardboard bats with painter's tape for a frighteningly fun welcome for neighborhood trick-or-treaters.
2. A step at a time
Looking to make a big statement on your front porch or back deck? Repurpose a ladder as shelving by displaying a variety of pumpkins on the steps. For a touch of whimsy, nestle mini pumpkins inside terra-cotta pots.
Transition to Halloween
To add a hint of spookiness near Halloween, simply carve one of the pumpkins. Top the display with a dollar store witch's hat.
3. Stick with it
If you feel like going a bit more rustic with your look, pile a mix of traditional and heirloom pumpkins under a DIY étagère. Create the étagère by wrapping twine around the tops of three large branches. Have a friend help hold the branches while you start wrapping the twine. Once the sticks become more stable, you can finish without assistance.
Transition to Halloween
Friends and neighbors will be spellbound on Halloween when they see the addition of your witches' cauldron. Simply place some of the pumpkins inside the plastic cauldron and arrange the remaining pumpkins around it. Add a 99¢ fake cobweb to resemble a spider's paradise. The web sticks easily to the texture of the branches as you pull and maneuver the material around.