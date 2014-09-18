Kitchen Tour: Poised and Polished
A St. Louis home gets a glam kitchen makeover with some splurges but also budget-conscious choices.
Refined remodel
With a new footprint of 15x16 feet, this Missouri kitchen was a giant step up from the home's original 10x10 foot space. The homeowners worked with a design team to create a kitchen that had the upscale feel they wanted without the high cost of a complete custom makeover.
Pretty and practical
A cozy sitting area off the main kitchen hosts casual family meals. The space, created from an old porch, makes use of abundant natural light. Washable-velvet cushions on the custom banquette provide comfortable and practical seating.
Custom details
The homeowners initially wanted custom cabinets but opted to save thousands of dollars by purchasing stock ones instead. Custom details such as moldings, corbels and legs added style without sticker shock.
Sparkling granite
White-and-gray Bianco Antico granite makes the whole kitchen sparkle.
Handy for hosting
An undercounter microwave and icemaker in the island are handy for entertaining and easily accessible from the breakfast room and nearby family room. A cabinet-depth refrigerator on the wall behind the island imitates a built-in but costs much less.
Textured trio
Pendant lights above the kitchen island give a hint of glam to the kitchen's classic decor.
Elegant finishes
Metal mesh inserts on an island cabinet provide a glimpse of crystal glasses stored inside-just one of the touches that give this kitchen personality.