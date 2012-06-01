25 Bathroom Design Ideas
Take a tour of our stylish bathrooms for inspiration on how to create a relaxing oasis just right for you.
Bold patterns
The master bath of this Arkansas home uses boldly patterned wallpaper, window treatments and pillows to inject personality into the room.
Luxe bath
Wanting a luxe aura in the main bath, this Minneapolis area homeowner chose Alaskan white marble counters for the vanities and Carrara marble in a chevron pattern for the backsplashes. The cabinets were made by a Minnesota craftsman. Read more about this home.
Farmhouse bath
A dresser scored for $50 gains new life as a vanity in the bathroom of this Nebraska farmhouse. The homeowners cut a hole in the dresser top for the sink and in back for plumbing. Enamel paint for wood and metal protects the dresser from moisture.
Pastel paradise
A color palette inspired by beachy hues gives this St. Louis master bath the feel of a seaside retreat. To match the rest of the home's early-1900s architecture, two wall-mount faucets in polished nickel and sconce lighting were added above a concrete trough sink.
Marble masterpiece
A honed Carrara marble floor was the big splurge in this country-yet-glam bath. The homeowner saved money by updating a panel mirror with a stained wood frame. A modern vessel sink, reminiscent of an old wash basin, adds to the rustic, chic style.
Vintage finds for a bathroom
A soda pop cooler becomes a colorful and creative sink. For unusual molding, this Minnesota homeowner applied yardsticks above corrugated steel wainscoting. To coordinate with the sink, she mixed red and green sticks.
Calming bath
A shell chandelier hangs over a soaking tub in the master bathroom, where calming colors evoke the serenity of the nearby lake.
Painted vanity
A painted vanity adds a bright pop of color and continues the casual, perky hues found in other rooms of this Lake Michigan home.
Spot on
Decor is spot on in this bath with round motifs like dot wallpaper and a circle mirror.
Farmhouse influence
An old farm table is repurposed as a double vanity in this spaciyus master bathroom. Two white glass-bowl sinks stand out against the rustic surface. A free-standing armoire and black window shutters add to the farmhouse-style appeal.
Soothing style
Soft floral wallpaper brings soothing style to a tiny powder room. Hanging monogrammed hand towels is an easy way to add a personal touch.
Spa-like retreat
Weathered wood around the mirror contrasts with sleek, polished marble shower tiles in this contemporary bath. The overall effect is of a spa-like retreat.
Sweet country
A reproduction claw-foot tub preserves old-cottage style in this light-filled bathroom. White subway tile and lavender paint brighten the walls.
Symmetric style
A four-tier slim shelf keeps bathroom essentials within easy reach, while a set of twin mirrors gives this bath symmetry. Pops of orchid purple, lime green and black bring sophisticated color to the all-white bath.
Playful modern
His-and-her porcelain washbasins with custom trestle-style wooden legs and wall-mounted faucets look contemporary, yet casual, in a clean-white bathroom. Bright towels (stored cleverly in baskets under the sinks), artwork and a vase of flowers add pops of cheerful color.
Perfect fit
Bring natural light to your vanity area with windows on either side. Earth-tone touches, such as vintage rattan and dark wood, warm this white bathroom.
Fresh looks
White cabinetry and modern hardware offer a crisp, clean look. A sleek faucet adds more style to the square vessel on a new granite countertop.
Naturally light
Natural color oak, neutral limestone and a white tub keep the palette of this bath light and bright. Windows let in plenty of light but are also placed for privacy.
Warm and welcoming
Dark wood cabinets (with a convenient cutout for towels) and caramel walls give this guest bath a cozy feel. Mosaic glass tiles pull from the rich colors for a cohesive scheme.
Nature walls
A life-size mural of aspen trees in winter turns this bathroom into a relaxing outdoorlike oasis. Soft green paint matches the leaves in the paper. Two tones of wood accents help warm the space.
Rustic retreat
A bright rug and striped shower curtain liven the wood paneling in this rustic retreat bathroom. Inexpensive hooks from a hardware store are great for holding multiple wet towels (in colors to match the decor).
Handcrafted style
A custom-cut quartzite countertop and an artisan-made sink bowl and accent tiles give this powder room Arts and Crafts style.
Sparkling glamour
Shimmering glass tile covers a sparkling surround to a low, jetted tub. A series of green-leaf prints and a window waterfall enhance the relaxing bath.
Farmhouse flair
A sleek backsplash, wall faucet and carved counter give this rustic bathroom a modern touch. A slanted area in the counter directs water to the silver "trough" below, giving a new spin on an old farm idea. An inexpensive closet mirror, framed with raw cedar, hangs horizontally and completes the rural theme.
Space saver
To fit a soaking tub in the master bathroom, the homeowners opted for slim his-and-her sinks.