25 Mudroom Decor Ideas
Transform a cluttered mudroom or entryway into a calm, organized space. These ideas for benches, storage, lockers and other designs offer inspiration for a functional place to put shoes, hats, coats, towels, backpacks and more.
High-efficiency entry
Transform that busy dump zone by your door into a high-efficiency entry that adapts to every season with high shelves, a short bench, baskets and other spaces that help keep your on-the-go family organized. See more photos of this entry and tips for organizing here.
Stylish storage
An organized mudroom space tidies up all the clutter of day-to-day life. It should offer convenient storage for items like shoes and hats, a place to hang coats and scarves, and a seat for putting on shoes. Even a shallow space, like the one pictured here, can function as a mudroom with creative storage design. Stacked units offer a stylish spot to hang or stash gear.
Extra character
Personalize a mudroom or entry with a family name or favorite phrase. Flea-found letters add charm and meld with the space's industrial touches. A single board hung over the window accommodates extra space to hang hats without inhibiting the view.
Smart storage
Canvas tote bags offer a clever alternative to mudroom basket storage; just grab your bag and go. Customize the totes by name or use.
Simple solution
Transform a small entry-room nook into a functional mudroom area with a few simple changes. Hang a shelf with hidden hooks to establish the space. Additional touches like sconces and a mirror complete the area.
Nautical charm
Embrace a single color in your mudroom. Here, all-over gray adds a clean, modern look to the functional space. Nautical touches boost the room's character.
Double duty
Establish a study or office area with extra space in your mudroom and a smart use of furniture. A long table fits the wall but saves space with its narrow depth. Wall-mounted lights free the table from being too cluttered. Tolix chairs cap the room's farmhouse-industrial look.
Bookcase boost
A bookshelf turns an entry into a functional mudroom area with a few tricks. Line the back of the bookshelf with adhesive wallpaper to give the piece a style upgrade. Adjust the shelves to match your needs, such as space for baskets at the top, slots for flat shoes and a tall gap for boots. Attach hooks inside to hang coats, hats and bags.
On reserve
A mudroom near the kitchen doubles as a pantry for extra grocery goods. Open shelving makes items easy to find, and a bench keeps even top-shelf storage within reach.
Classic style
Traditional red, white and blue accents create a classic look in this mudroom. Pillows piled on a window bench invite relaxing in a cozy nook. Low-hanging hooks keep clutter below eye level.
Closet conversion
No separate mudroom in your home? Convert a coat closet into a space that functions like a mudroom. Install wallpaper and a rug to make a closet feel like an extra room. Hang baskets on the wall to collect sundry items. Store coats with hooks instead of hangers to maximize space.
Ship shape
If your mudroom is part of a lakeside cottage, create nautical style by balancing modern finishes with weathered decor. Beach finds gain a worn look when covered with chalk paint. Tour more of this Michigan lake house here.
Stars and stripes
Striped pillows and a rug embellish a classic white room while mirroring vertical wainscoting panels. A hanging star gives a subtle nod to Americana.
Vintage style
Use a flea market bench to designate mudroom space in an entry hallway. This vintage find nestles snugly under coat hooks to create a place for the family to put on shoes and hang hats.
Tucked away
A mudroom-laundry room combo benefits from organization with lockers and baskets. A window bench rests on additional storage.
Country appeal
A rustic banquette gives character to this mudroom with a neutral palette. Additional vintage finds and reclaimed-fabric pillows complete the farmhouse look.
Small wonder
For homes with small entry areas, adapt wall space to organize day-to-day items. Hanging baskets collect grab-and-go pieces like toys and scarves. You'll never forget important papers thanks to the handy clipboards near the door.
Make a statement
Give your entryway or mudroom character with statement pieces. Custom upholstery casts a bold look without breaking the bank, and this bench fabric complements the door's vivid color.
Safe haven
Tidy up dog food and pet supplies with a mudroom revamp. A labeled container keeps pet food at hand while blending with the space. A dog bed and comfy rug keeps Fido feeling at home.
Pattern play
Add flair to a mudroom with unexpected pattern. Here, white built-ins are customized with wallpaper for a cheery upgrade.
Easy organization
Tie a DIY mudroom area together with matching shelving, hooks and bench seating. Clear containers and basket storage keep items in their place.
Bright idea
Install unique lighting to amplify your mudroom's style. This bamboo-inspired chandelier completes the room with a pop of color.
Practical plan
Keep organized with a mudroom chalkboard for family memos. Or write up a chalkboard calendar to ensure everyone stays up-to-date on all the week's happenings.
Family post
An entry wall fuses with the home's decor and provides space for coats and hats thanks for a shelf-hook combo piece. Place a mat or shoe rack beneath to designate a spot for the family's most-worn pairs. A large basket nearby hides away extra belongings and serves as a makeshift bench.
Down to earth
Embrace simplicity in a mudroom with clean white walls and natural touches like potted plants and seagrass rugs. A pastel-colored door contrasts the walls and tawny accents for a modern feel.