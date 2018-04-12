Pottery Pieces We Love

Like a vase taking form on a wheel, our tastes in pottery shape-shift over time. Right now, we're loving clean lines, matte glazes, neutral hues—and a lot more than mugs.

Michele Dupras: Lamp

Target, West Elm and countless indie shops have featured work from this Marquette, Michigan, artist. Sofia Porcelain Pendant Light, $158 revisionsdesignstudio.com

Kaitlyn and Ryan Lawless: Wall plate, black vase

The Detroit couple behind Corbé use computers to design prototypes for their handcrafted pieces. Canteen Vase No. 1 Tall, Dusty Black, $78; Charlevoix Wall Token, Dusty Black Lava, $148 corbecompany.com

Sarah Petit: White vase

In Detroit, Sarah uses a pinch technique to give her planters and vases a bumpy texture. Textured Pinch Pot Vase, $68 atelierpetitceramics.com

Dubhe Carreño: Plate and trays on table

The Northbrook, Illinois, artist describes the organic lines of her pieces as "intentionally irregular." River Rocks Miniature Trays, 5 for $115; "This Quiet Dust" Dinner Plate, Pitch Black, $80 thisquietdustceramics.com

Four Micro-Trends to Watch

Sweetly petite homewares. Textures that beg for touch. Ceramics created purely as wall art. And, of course, Instagram-perfect pots for housing your plants.

Tina Schowalter

Tina Schowalter

The Alma, Wisconsin, artist's decorative squares riff on backsplash tiles. Tile Mural "Simple Circles," $225; Ceramic Panel "Spiral Nature," $225 almaartisan.etsy.com

Chentell Shannon

Chentell Shannon

The five women in Chentell's Kansas City, Missouri, studio use a signature ivory glaze on every piece produced. Small Minimal Planter, $28 convivialproduction.com

Elizabeth Clark

Elizabeth Clark

A portion of profits from her Chicago studio supports humanitarian efforts. Candlestick Holder, White, $28 each barombi.com

Elizabeth Pechacek

Liz layers her pieces with slip, stains or glaze in her Minneapolis workspace. Tiny Cup with Bubbles, Sage Green, $20 each lizpechacek.com

Visit!

Peek behind the scenes during studio tours at Convivial Production in Kansas City, Missouri. One Saturday each month, owner Chentell Shannon talks shoppers through her seven-step creation process, including the kiln and 250-pound clay dust mixer. "People's eyes get huge when they realize what goes into it," Chentell says.

Convival Production

In the Words of Michele Dupras

Michele Dupras

The owner of Revisions Design explains the appeal of her signature ceramic pendant light shades.

"In ceramics, you really do think of planters and dishware as more traditional. But for me, it was fun to use the translucency of the porcelain to create something that was a little less predictable. The matte finish can have a lot of variation, like ribbing that catches the light and creates shadows. So it has an interesting sculptural characteristic even when it's off. And when it's on, it gives this pretty, soft glow."

