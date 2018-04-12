Pottery Pieces We Love
Michele Dupras: Lamp
Target, West Elm and countless indie shops have featured work from this Marquette, Michigan, artist. Sofia Porcelain Pendant Light, $158 revisionsdesignstudio.com
Kaitlyn and Ryan Lawless: Wall plate, black vase
The Detroit couple behind Corbé use computers to design prototypes for their handcrafted pieces. Canteen Vase No. 1 Tall, Dusty Black, $78; Charlevoix Wall Token, Dusty Black Lava, $148 corbecompany.com
Sarah Petit: White vase
In Detroit, Sarah uses a pinch technique to give her planters and vases a bumpy texture. Textured Pinch Pot Vase, $68 atelierpetitceramics.com
Dubhe Carreño: Plate and trays on table
The Northbrook, Illinois, artist describes the organic lines of her pieces as "intentionally irregular." River Rocks Miniature Trays, 5 for $115; "This Quiet Dust" Dinner Plate, Pitch Black, $80 thisquietdustceramics.com
Four Micro-Trends to Watch
Sweetly petite homewares. Textures that beg for touch. Ceramics created purely as wall art. And, of course, Instagram-perfect pots for housing your plants.
Tina Schowalter
The Alma, Wisconsin, artist's decorative squares riff on backsplash tiles. Tile Mural "Simple Circles," $225; Ceramic Panel "Spiral Nature," $225 almaartisan.etsy.com
Chentell Shannon
The five women in Chentell's Kansas City, Missouri, studio use a signature ivory glaze on every piece produced. Small Minimal Planter, $28 convivialproduction.com
Elizabeth Clark
A portion of profits from her Chicago studio supports humanitarian efforts. Candlestick Holder, White, $28 each barombi.com
Elizabeth Pechacek
Liz layers her pieces with slip, stains or glaze in her Minneapolis workspace. Tiny Cup with Bubbles, Sage Green, $20 each lizpechacek.com
Visit!
Peek behind the scenes during studio tours at Convivial Production in Kansas City, Missouri. One Saturday each month, owner Chentell Shannon talks shoppers through her seven-step creation process, including the kiln and 250-pound clay dust mixer. "People's eyes get huge when they realize what goes into it," Chentell says.
In the Words of Michele Dupras
The owner of Revisions Design explains the appeal of her signature ceramic pendant light shades.
"In ceramics, you really do think of planters and dishware as more traditional. But for me, it was fun to use the translucency of the porcelain to create something that was a little less predictable. The matte finish can have a lot of variation, like ribbing that catches the light and creates shadows. So it has an interesting sculptural characteristic even when it's off. And when it's on, it gives this pretty, soft glow."
