5 Clever Tips for Repurposing a Potting Bench as a Bar Cart
With the right mix of storage and accessories, a well-appointed potting bench can pull double duty as entertainment central. Use these ideas to amplify your space and host your crew in style this summer.
1. Enlist Wheels
If your bench is open below, tuck a cart under it, like this one made of InterMetro shelf components. Wheel it out for drink service, then roll back to stow gear—plates can go in a round zippered case.
2. Seek Space
Choose a unit with lots of counter space and a deep shelf for drink dispensers. The clean lines and galvanized-metal finish of this AmeriHome model complement most styles of outdoor furniture.
3. Divide and Conquer
Use sleek plastic Kuggis boxes from Ikea to keep glasses and utensils handy. Partitioned Kuggis inserts corral small items as tidily as an angler's tackle box. No more fishing around for matches or a bottle opener.
4. Use Clear Containers
See-through containers let your guests quickly see their snack and beverage options—and alert you when supplies are running low. Plus the mix of visible shapes and colors is just fun.
5. Smarten Up Serving Pieces
World Market's two-tier stand with a handle is tote-ably adorbs. Pair it with an oversize cutting board for charcuterie. (Choose one with a lip that hooks securely over the countertop.)
Get the Look
Whether you're hosting or guesting, add some panache to the bash.
Related Items
Thirst Aid
$70, West ElmThe Pure drink dispenser features an acacia wood lid and stand. Fill with punch, lemonade, sangria, etc. Repeat. $70, West Elm.
Carried Away
This sleek lacquer drink tray comes in two shapes and 11 glossy colors (square in Cinnabar, pictured). $54, Annie Selke.
Vintage Cool
Wine may need to chill too. This metal-lined wood trough holds a few bottles on a tabletop. Just add ice. $70, World Market.
Bag with Swag
Don't get half in the bag at the party, but do take bottles of wine in these reusable nylon totes. From $28 for three, Baggu.