5 Clever Tips for Repurposing a Potting Bench as a Bar Cart 

With the right mix of storage and accessories, a well-appointed potting bench can pull double duty as entertainment central. Use these ideas to amplify your space and host your crew in style this summer.

1. Enlist Wheels

If your bench is open below, tuck a cart under it, like this one made of InterMetro shelf components. Wheel it out for drink service, then roll back to stow gear—plates can go in a round zippered case.

2. Seek Space

Choose a unit with lots of counter space and a deep shelf for drink dispensers. The clean lines and galvanized-metal finish of this AmeriHome model complement most styles of outdoor furniture.

3. Divide and Conquer

Use sleek plastic Kuggis boxes from Ikea to keep glasses and utensils handy. Partitioned Kuggis inserts corral small items as tidily as an angler's tackle box. No more fishing around for matches or a bottle opener.

4. Use Clear Containers

See-through containers let your guests quickly see their snack and beverage options—and alert you when supplies are running low. Plus the mix of visible shapes and colors is just fun.

5. Smarten Up Serving Pieces

World Market's two-tier stand with a handle is tote-ably adorbs. Pair it with an oversize cutting board for charcuterie. (Choose one with a lip that hooks securely over the countertop.)

