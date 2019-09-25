Outdoor Living

These porches, decks and other outdoor spaces prove the best room in your house could be outside.

6 Great Picks for Outdoor Lighting

Your patio, porch or deck will be glowing long after the sun sets with these bright ideas.
A Backyard Pool House With Fun Island Vibes

Key West, meet Midwest. In central Illinois, lifelong friends team up to create an island-inspired backyard retreat in a new pool house.
How to Turn Your Patio Into a Bright, Urban Oasis

The lingering nights of summer are months away, but the time to prep the patio is now. Let the inspiration games begin with this leafy urban oasis.
How a Chicago Chef Transformed Her Backyard into an Outdoor Kitchen

Chicago chef Stephanie Izard shares how she turned her urban backyard into a compact, can-do outdoor kitchen.
An Outdoor Retreat Full of Colors and Lights

To get into this hot Windy City hangout, you have to know the owners—a couple who turned their plain backyard into party central. There's even a house band.
5 Tips for Avoiding Mosquitoes

Take back your yard from mosquitoes with smart landscaping and natural products. Our science-backed tips help scatter the swarm.
How To Create A Magical Patio for Entertaining

Gathering outside with friends and family on a Midwest summer evening is one of the season's many pleasures. Here are tips for how to set the scene for enchanting patio entertaining.
One-Minute Inspiration: Outdoor Living

Under an arbor or on a porch, outdoor living is becoming more of a norm. Enliven the front of your house with wicker and white furniture, freshen up the backyard patio with colorful dining chairs, or get cozy in front of a stone and brick fireplace.
Make It Happen: Take It Outside

Take It Outside: Tips for Backyard Entertaining

How to Make a Garden Chandelier

Outdoor Rooms You'll Love

6 Tips to Create an Inviting Porch

Put-your-feet-up visits. Wile-away-an-afternoon daydreams. Lemonade and sugar cookie snacks. A front porch accommodates them all. But first you have to set the stage. Let us help you create one you'll never want to leave.

30 Ideas to Dress Up Your Deck

