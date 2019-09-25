Organizing & Storage

How to Organize A Kitchen Baking Nook
Making pie is a piece of cake with a nook that keeps essentials easy to see and grab.
7 Organizing Hacks For Your Utility Closet
It’s not supposed to be a futility closet, right? Get a head start on household chores by better organizing your go-to gear.
How to Transform Your Cluttered Garage
Between the tools, toys and empty boxes, a garage can be an obstacle course. See how to treat the space like a room in the house—a place that can look good and be super functional.
Easy Ways to Organize Your Kitchen
An avalanche of pot lids. Granola bars gone MIA. Prehistoric spices. If your kitchen brings new meaning to "mess hall," take heart. We've called in a professional to help.
How to Make a Chalkboard Wall Calendar
Roll up your sleeves and get ready to finally reach that ever-popular New Year's resolution—must get organized! A chalkboard wall calendar will help do the trick. You just need a free weekend, a few supplies (listed below) and a blank wall in a home office, mudroom or kitchen.
20 Ideas for Storage with Baskets and Bins
No matter where you put containers—in cubbies, on shelves, under furniture—they store tons of stuff while adding charm to your decor. Here are 20 ways to use them.