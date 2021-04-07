Dreamy Lake Minnetonka Boathouse Renovation

Summer on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka is full of watershed moments, thanks to dozens of lovingly reinvented boathouses and other historic structures like this one on Grandview Point.

A boathouse houses a boat. Simple, right? But many a so-named structure on Lake Minnetonka does much more. For years, families on this sprawling lake near Minneapolis have punctuated their enviable waterfront homes with charming architectural exclamation points. (Some quirkier versions stand more like question marks.) The boathouses offer amenities like decks, screen porches, sitting rooms and dining areas. "They embody life on the lake," writes Chris Lee in the foreword to Boathouses of Lake Minnetonka, a coffee-table book photographed by Karen Melvin and researched and written by Melinda Nelson.

A fine example graces Grandview Point in Deephaven. When Chris and Diahann Potter built a new home there, they renovated the existing boathouse, a local icon. Diahann, a designer, re-envisioned it as a spot for gatherings. Like its neighbors, the place stashes a boat and gear, but it also delivers chic style—and unbeatable views of life on the lake.

The furniture is classic, but painting the window frames and doors black ensures the space feels modern and snappy, not stuffy. Traditional elements like a fireplace, white beadboard and a paneled ceiling tie the space to its past. Rattan chairs and a sleeper sofa are comfy and practical.

The makeover of the building included restoring the original wooden Grandview sign, with its vintage rail depot-style lettering. The Potters built out the platform for more outdoor living and dining space. Favorite European boutique hotels inspired the black, white and gray color palette. Patterned pillows add pop and personality.

What you see today evolved from this pump house, captured in a circa 1890 photo. Back then, the estate on Grandview Point was known as Cresthaven, and the belvedere on top afforded views of sailboat races.

A covered dining area shelters guests at summer dinner parties. The natural wood table and the chairs warm up the color scheme and echo the landscape.

