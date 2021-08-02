How to Set Achievable Finance Goals

The biggest myth when it comes to money? That only people who lack it struggle over their relationship with it. Regardless of net worth, anyone can feel insecure about money, says Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a financial therapist in Ann Arbor, Michigan . Rather than focusing on budgeting and managing money, she helps clients build a positive relationship with finances—which, in turn, can benefit mental health.

During times of uncertainty, such as the pandemic, people often turn to personal finance experts. But much of the advice (Stop spending! Save as much as possible!) is rooted in shame and restriction, which only exacerbates feelings of guilt, says Bryan-Podvin. Her advice: Try working on one financial goal at a time and get specific. For example, aim to save $500 for an emergency fund over three months, or put an extra $50 toward student loan payments for the rest of the year. "When we work toward small, achievable goals," she says, "it tells our brains we can accomplish a task and provides us with that additional motivation and momentum to keep going."