Our Idea Homes

Nature Point Idea Home 2008
Our Minneapolis-area Idea Home proves that a love of the environment and a love of great style can live under the same roof. Certified as ecofriendly, it's built in a housing development that preserves native wetlands and woodlands.
Ronald McDonald House Idea Home 2011
We celebrated our 25th anniversary in true Midwest style: by helping our neighbors. For this year's Idea Home, we renovated the Ronald McDonald House right up the street.
Heartland Gothic Idea Home
Victorian elegance inspired this showcase home's formal areas, but there's nothing stiff or stuffy about the interiors that greet you warmly as you step through the front door.
Hearthside Idea Home 1995
The Arts and Crafts Movement swept through the Heartland a century ago, leaving a legacy of craftsmanship and comfort. (Originally published September/October 1995.)
Building Green: Products from Nature Point, our 2008 Idea Home
Our 2008 Minneapolis-area Idea Home proves that a love of the environment and a love of great style can live under the same roof. Certified as ecofriendly, it's built in a housing development that preserves native wetlands and woodlands.
Gable View Idea Home 1997
While design details reflect the Midwest's Old World heritage, this house dazzles with all the comforts that families like yours demand today. (Originally published September/October 1997.)