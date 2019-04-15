Fresh Ideas in Getaway Gear

When you're heading for an outdoors getaway, pack your bags with supplies that'll work as hard as you plan to play.
By Mary Beaumont April 15, 2019
Advertisement
Getaway gear

Our picks in outdoor getaway gear will help you hike, cook, relax, whittle, photograph and journal.

Getaway gear

1 Polyurethane Cords Stretching twice their length and impossible to break, the metal-free bungees won't scratch car or canoe. From $19 for six. thebetterbungee.com

2 Women's Moc Boot A classic from Minnesota's Red Wing Shoes, this 8-inch model repels stains and keeps feet dry as you tramp trails. $350. redwingheritage.com

3 Alamo Dog Treat Pouch A magnet snap provides quick access to treats to reward your pup; a heavy-duty clip secures it to your waist or pack. $32. wildebeest.co

4 Sandlite Sand-Free Mat Fabric layers allow sand, dirt and dust to filter down through the lightweight mat, paving the way for debris-free picnics and sunbathing. Three sizes are available in multiple patterns and colors. From $50. cgear-sandfree.com

5 Carve You've got time on your hands in a forest full of raw material … see where we're going? Small whittling projects (like a spoon or pair of dice) take a few hours and only a tool or two to finish. Clarkson Potter, $16. penguinrandomhouse.ca

6 The Campout Cookbook These recipes will majorly elevate your outdoor cooking menu-think spiced pork carnitas and caramel-raspberry s'mores-plus the book offers extras like packing lists and tips for selecting the perfect roasting stick. Artisan, $20. workman.com

7 Steel Combs Unbreakable tools feature a finish that ensures gentleness, even on backwoods bedhead. Pair with a handcrafted leather sheath. From $25 for sheaths, $27 for combs. chicagocomb.com

8 Travel Pack 2 The main compartment opens flat to make packing a breeze, and a smartly styled gear panel stores small items. $230. aersf.com

9 Hard Linen Journal Select size, color and paper type in lie-flat journals from a Detroit company. From $16. shinola.com

10 Griptight One GP Stand Working with any smartphone, its flexible legs wrap around objects, extend for selfies or provide a stable tripod base on surfaces. $35. joby.com

© Copyright Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com