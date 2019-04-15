Fresh Ideas in Getaway Gear

Our picks in outdoor getaway gear will help you hike, cook, relax, whittle, photograph and journal.

1 Polyurethane Cords Stretching twice their length and impossible to break, the metal-free bungees won't scratch car or canoe. From $19 for six. thebetterbungee.com

2 Women's Moc Boot A classic from Minnesota's Red Wing Shoes, this 8-inch model repels stains and keeps feet dry as you tramp trails. $350. redwingheritage.com

3 Alamo Dog Treat Pouch A magnet snap provides quick access to treats to reward your pup; a heavy-duty clip secures it to your waist or pack. $32. wildebeest.co

4 Sandlite Sand-Free Mat Fabric layers allow sand, dirt and dust to filter down through the lightweight mat, paving the way for debris-free picnics and sunbathing. Three sizes are available in multiple patterns and colors. From $50. cgear-sandfree.com

5 Carve You've got time on your hands in a forest full of raw material … see where we're going? Small whittling projects (like a spoon or pair of dice) take a few hours and only a tool or two to finish. Clarkson Potter, $16. penguinrandomhouse.ca