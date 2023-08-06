What Happens When a Young Couple Trades a Chicago Condo for a Farm Outside the City
On Palmer Farm in in Barrington Hills, a pastoral suburb outside Chicago, Margaret Rajic Palmer and husband Matt Palmer have no need to binge-watch TV. They have chickens.
"These girls are some of the busiest, most dramatic little creatures you could meet," Margaret says, laughing as she pulls open the Dutch door of the 1,600-square-foot farmhouse. Sure enough, at the creak of the hinge, seven hens (and one "oops, I guess you're a rooster") abandon the grass they've been pecking. The whole mob speed-walks to the door, squawking their demands for a treat. Except Birdie, who pulls her head out of the ground a full minute later, notices she's alone and careens wildly across the driveway before ducking into the flock like she hopes no one will notice.
A little late and a little uncooperative is Birdie's way, Margaret says. She would know: She and Matt watch the flock's antics with the riveted attention most of us gave Ted Lasso. They live and work on the 5-acre farm (she as an interiors photographer, he in the tech field) and are slowly rehabbing the property, dedicating themselves to morning and evening chores, planting vegetables, collecting eggs, and learning to live by the sun and seasons.
If this all sounds like your favorite daydream, Margaret and Matt understand. Both in their late 20s, the Palmers spent the previous decade embracing the urban hustle of New York City and Chicago. They had full work schedules and weekends packed with concerts and coffee dates. But in the back of their minds, they had a five-year plan to give it all up for land and the slow life. Margaret even started horseback riding lessons.
Then the pandemic hit. "All the reasons we were staying in the city—the restaurants, the people—that went away," Margaret says. "We found ourselves visiting my mom in Barrington every weekend and falling in love with everything it had to offer."
Five years turned into right now as the couple unloaded their condo, found a former dairy farm and moved in with Margaret's mom during renovations. They earmarked the carriage house's in-law suite for light updates to host guests, planned a fuller remodel for the Cape Cod-style farmhouse, and launched an Instagram (@palmer_farm) to document the journey.
The dated kitchen got new cabinets and appliances. A small second bedroom upstairs became a roomy bathroom. And the two painted, applied beadboard, wallpapered and hung additional barn doors until the old house was ready for next-gen living. "We basically touched everything," Margaret says.
The couple did a lot of the work themselves, relishing the hard labor and new skills. Putting the land and barns in order was even more rewarding. They cleared an overgrown trail by hand, one weekend at a time. Matt googled "how to build more barn stalls," then actually did it. "It's been so satisfying seeing the results," he says.
After two years, Matt finally invested in a tractor. Margaret recalls their Halloween party last year, when he "accidentally" left the garage door open so everyone could see. "He's the most modest person, yet he did this weird tractor flex," she jokes."He's all in." They both are—and not just because of pride of place (or tractors). "I struggle with anxiety, and having a routine that's done with my hands, like getting up and taking care of the horses or weeding, it rightsizes any mental situation," Margaret says. "This is the most rewarding long game. It's a lifetime project for us."
