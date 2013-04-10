We Bought a Camp!

David Hernandez wants you to carve your initials into his furniture. He'll probably even loan you a pocketknife if you reach the bunkhouse and realize you have no way to leave your mark in the bunk bed rails. This is summer camp, after all. And at Camp Wandawega, camp rules are the rule.David and his wife, Tereasa Surratt, bought the 25-acre camp in southeastern Wisconsin in 2004 with a plan to renovate a piece of history. They eventually began inviting friends, then paying guests, to come and stay. They call Wandawega a resort, but they want potential guests to understand exactly what they're signing up for. There's no A/C. Ladybugs usually hang out on the pillows. And the website promises, "If you're the type of person who thought that the Waltons were a bunch of pampered little brats, then we believe you will enjoy your stay at Camp Wandawega."

Pictured: This vintage Boy Scout tent, with World War II-era cots, is one of three at the camp.