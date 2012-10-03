The Sparkling Season: Holiday Color Makeover
A Missouri couple swaps their traditional red and green holiday palette for one that's calm, cool and oh-so-sophisticated.
Easy elegance
In this living room, a fireplace mirror, wall sconces, coffee table and mercury glass vase all reflect pretty light, day or night. Sequined and beaded pillows add sophisticated holiday style to seating. Click ahead to read more about how this Missouri homeowner transforms her home for the holidays.
Simple style
A few years ago, the homeowner kicked one holiday tradition to the snow-covered curb: decking the halls in reds and greens. Instead, sophisticated creams and golds, shimmery silvers and nature-inspired brown tones predominate. In the foyer, silver balls provide unexpected floor decor.
Color makeover
Nature gets a starring role throughout the house. Paperwhites bloom on a fireplace mantel, pine garlands wind around doorways and banisters, antique avian plates sit on the table and seeded eucalyptus wreaths hang from ribbons on the insides of the windows. Here, candlelight reflects off shiny accents.
Natural hues
Nature even inspired the home's paint colors. The living and dining rooms are a sage-gray, the kitchen is a sage-blue, and the master bedroom is a eucalyptus hue.
In the dining room, a vintage secretary supplies bar storage and a drop-down surface for serving pieces in the dining room. A crystal chandelier hangs over the dining table. A cocktail table has an antiqued mirror top, and mirrored or crystal sconces sparkle.
Shimmer and shine
Glitter feathers and silver and glass orbs shimmer on a table.
Gold, white and silver
Felt trees dress up a radiator ledge buffet.
Bird-theme table setting
Speckled eggs in a gold-painted clay pot and napkin ties of twine bring earthiness to this elegant, bird-theme table setting.
Kitchen chic
Cosmetic changes, including refacing cabinets and adding a travertine backsplash, update the space. Holiday decorations include greenery and silvery accents.
All around the house
In the home office, black-and-white drapes set the tone.
Holiday headboard
A silver banner whispers the joy of the season on a pretty headboard in the master bedroom.