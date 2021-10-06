With its traditional lines, sophisticated color scheme, and spaces tailored for family life and entertaining, a suburban Chicago home stays well-dressed year-round, including at Christmas.

This Classic Chicago Home is Pretty in Pink for the Holidays

Like many long-distance relationships, this one began online. Shanna and Tim Derry, building a home in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, Illinois, found Nashville designer Lori Paranjape on Instagram. "I was attracted to her fresh perspective and use of color," Shanna says. "If a room is gray and monotone, I keep scrolling."

woman white modern kitchen gold pendants Shanna wanted a clean-look kitchen. "The mixed metals, specifically brass accents, warm it up so it doesn't feel too cold," she says. Quartz counters mimic marble for easy care. "We have way too many red wine spills in our house," Shanna says. | Credit: Werner Straube

An email and phone courtship led to a proposal. Shanna was smitten by how Paranjape totally got the couple's desire to both entertain elegantly and live with kids.

dramatic formal black white dining room The dining room's black grass-cloth walls were a tough sell, Paranjape says—the Derrys thought they would look too dark. "Once drywall was up and the room was primed, I had to let her know she was right," Shanna says. | Credit: Werner Straube

"When we first spoke over the phone, she told me her design philosophy was 'a black cocktail dress from Target with Jimmy Choo heels.' I loved that not everything had to be so expensive, and we could find a mix of high and low. We wanted the rooms to have a wow factor but without super-expensive fabrics that my kids would stain."

white home exterior colonial revival style Credit: Werner Straube

The home's Colonial Revival exterior blends right in with Hinsdale's charming early 1900s architectural styles. "I wanted something fresh and modern but still using traditional elements, like large classic moldings," Shanna says. "I always joke that I like a 'dash of granny' thrown into the design."

mudroom herringbone brick work hard print Interior designer Lori Paranjape paved the mudroom floor in herringbone brick. The planning desk is a drop zone intended to keep clutter out of the kitchen, especially off the island. | Credit: Werner Straube

green wallpaper powder room christmas swag The powder room rocks greenery all year, thanks to bold boxwood-print wallpaper—a pretty risky choice, Shanna admits. "Since it's such a small space, I figured if I got sick of the paper over time I could always change it out." she says. "We are six years in, and it still makes me happy." | Credit: Werner Straube

Inside, the house has a tuxedo-style color palette that's easy to accessorize for any occasion. "The black and white is the DNA of the house. It carries into every room," Paranjape says.

black white plaid buffalo check living room Like formal parlors of old, the plaid-walled sitting room is off-limits to kids, Shanna says. "Unless they have hands and noses pressed to the front window waiting for a friend to come over or for Dad to come home." | Credit: Werner Straube

In the formal sitting room, reserved (mostly) for guests, Paranjape turned a plaid fabric into wallpaper. She and the Derrys love plaid and used it as an accent in several places. "We called the house Mad About Plaid," Paranjape says.

black white living room pink accents christmas Credit: Werner Straube

The family room has a similar look, but it's softer, cozier and more about real life, Shanna explains: "Our family room is anything goes. We have toys and board games stored in the side cabinets, and every streaming service available to cuddle up and watch movies or binge a new or old show."

u-shaped breakfast nook banquette christmas The breakfast nook is smartly attired, yet it lives family-friendly. Durable vinyl covers the tufted banquette benches, and the seat cushions tip up to reveal storage for Christmas decor. | Credit: Werner Straube

Scenes like that tell Paranjape her design fits the Derrys perfectly. "It's much more about creating spaces for the family to live in," she says, "than simply creating beautiful spaces to look at."

In the breakfast room, a built-in banquette supplies ample seating for the young family (and their visitors) that's also easy to wipe down after meals.

bathroom double vanity shiplap swag Shiplap walls share the style stage with plaid floor tile in this mod bath on the lower level. | Credit: Werner Straube

When the Derrys entertain, the party often starts on the main floor and moves down to a basement bar and rec area. A floating double vanity with a storage shelf allows the Derrys to stow extra linens and accessories for guests within reach.

master suite bright sitting area wreath A serene, well-appointed living area functions as a flex space for the homeowners. | Credit: Werner Straube

Upstairs, the primary suite features a bright and spacious sitting area. As the pandemic led them to work at home more, Shanna and Tim turned adjacent walk-in closets into comfy "cloffices."

young girl white bedroom gifts bed The passion for plaid takes a quieter turn in the sleeping portion of the couple's retreat, laying a peaceful pattern on the headboard and bed skirt. | Credit: Werner Straube

Layers upon layers of lightly patterned neutrals create a serene, textural effect in the primary suite.