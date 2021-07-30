Omaha Home Buying Guide
Find out more about decor for the Omaha home featured in our September/October 2021 issue.
Read the full story about Debbie Ford's 1950s ranch home here.
Living Room
Clock Pocket Watch Clocks, color: Brass. Pottery Barn. potterybarn.com. Rug Heather Chenille/Jute Rug, color: Natural. potterybarn.com
Living Room—Botanical Print View
Rug Heather Chenille/Jute Rug, color: Natural. Pottery Barn. potterybarn.com
Dining Area
Fabric (on chairs) Fabric by the Yard - Performance Everydaysuede, color: Stone. Pottery Barn. potterybarn.com
Kitchen
Double ovens Profile 30 inch Double Electric Wall Oven with Convection Self-Cleaning in Black Stainless Steel, Fingerprint Resistant by GE. Available at The Home Depot. homedepot.com