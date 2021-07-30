Omaha Home Buying Guide

Find out more about decor for the Omaha home featured in our September/October 2021 issue.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
July 30, 2021
Advertisement

Read the full story about Debbie Ford's 1950s ranch home here.

Credit: Mandy McGregor

Living Room

Clock Pocket Watch Clocks, color: Brass. Pottery Barn. potterybarn.com. Rug Heather Chenille/Jute Rug, color: Natural. potterybarn.com

Credit: Mandy McGregor

Living Room—Botanical Print View

Rug Heather Chenille/Jute Rug, color: Natural. Pottery Barn. potterybarn.com

Credit: Mandy McGregor

Dining Area

Fabric (on chairs) Fabric by the Yard - Performance Everydaysuede, color: Stone. Pottery Barn. potterybarn.com

Credit: Mandy McGregor

Kitchen

Double ovens Profile 30 inch Double Electric Wall Oven with Convection Self-Cleaning in Black Stainless Steel, Fingerprint Resistant by GE. Available at The Home Depot. homedepot.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com