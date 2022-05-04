The Ultimate Summer Hangout for a Craft-Brew-Loving Family
Sip Station
The craft-brew-loving Dimkes tore down a derelict garage to make room for a bar, nicknamed "The Doghouse" for Dimkes On Gull. Designer Lauren Tays took inspiration from photos of centuries-old European pubs, using stone inside and out, adding copper gutters, and repeating the ironwork from the main house on the awnings (and the interior). The motorized windows will soon overlook a pickleball court.
In addition to the stone interior, Tays brought over the metal accents and black, contemporary lighting from the main house, then furnished the space for lounging and card playing.
On Tap
At the end of the day, you'll find the Dimkes in here, sipping craft beers (they keep three on tap) or "vodas" (vodka sodas). It's also the de facto entertaining space for birthday parties and the Fourth of July. Favorite beers on tap:
- Coffee Chocolate Golden Ale (Birch's on the Lake in Long Lake, MN) Too much of a good thing? Nope, especially when the coffee notes hail from St. Paul's True Stone Coffee Roasters. But you'll have to visit their brewhouse to taste it or pick up a crowler; they don't distribute.
- Raspberry Jam Bam (Inbound BrewCo in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis) The Dimkes know this one as simply "Raspberry Kolsch," but the brew proved so popular, Inbound decided to can it with a real-deal name on the label. It's now available year-round.
- Peanut Butter Porter (Dangerous Man Brewing Co. in Minneapolis). Like your favorite breakfast toast in a pint glass. Visit their Growler Shop or the taproom next door to get a taste—and do not miss the PB&J soft-serve dosed with this and a jammy double
- Bourbon County Brand Stout (Goose Island Beer Co. in Chicago, IL). Every year on Black Friday, this Chicago staple releases a new vintage of Imperial Stout, aged in bourbon barrels for up to 14 months. Don't wait: It's available to buy online.
Read the full story about this lakeside family retreat here.
Resources
Great Room
Paint (on wall) SW 7042 Shoji White, Sherwin-Williams. Sofa Big Sur Sofa Square Arm Upholstered Sofa Chaise Sectional in Oatmeal, Performance Boucle, Pottery Barn. Lamp Easton Forged Iron Sectional Floor Lamp in bronze, Pottery Barn.
Sunroom
Paint (on wall) SW 7042 Shoji White, Sherwin-Williams. Flooring Reclaimed Wood Flooring, Antique White Oak Floor, Manomin Resawn Timbers.
Laundry Room
Flooring Tartan Light tile, Tailorart collection, Ceramica Sant'Agostino. Faucet Acqui Wall Mount Column Spout Bridge Kitchen Faucet with Sidespray, Rohl.
Guest Bedroom
Paint (on wall) SW 9138 Stardew, Sherwin-Williams. Duvet cover Belgian Flax Linen Waffle Duvet Cover, Pottery Barn. Desk Light Walnut Wood Campaign Desk, World Market.
Bonus Guest Bedroom
Ottomans Ackley Leather Ottoman in Saddle Brown, Studio McGee. Duvet covers Belgian Flax Linen Waffle Duvet Cover, Pottery Barn. Carpet Idele in Greystone, Stark Carpet. Rug 4-Pelt (4' x 6') Premium Australian Sheepskin Area Rug, Overland.
Bathroom
Tile (on wall) Sampson Mosaic Marble Wall and Floor Tile in Tumbled, The Tile Shop. Tile (in shower) Cloe Ceramic Tile in white, Bedrosians Tile & Stone.
Primary Bedroom
Bed BigSur Upholstered Platform Bed in Oatmeal, Performance Boucle, Pottery Barn. Duvet cover Belgian Flax Linen Waffle Duvet Cover, Pottery Barn. Bench Malibu Woven Bench in Honey, Pottery Barn.