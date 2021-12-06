Mid-Mod Michigan Home Buying Guide
Find out more about decor, materials and accessories for the bold Midcentury remodel featured in our January/February 2022 issue.
Read the full story about this beautiful home remodel here.
Family Room
Paint (on wall) SW7008 Alabaster, Sherwin-Williams.
Paint (on trim) SW7069 Iron Ore, Sherwin-Williams.
Coffee table Morris Rectangle Coffee Table in Espresso, Redford House.
Leather chairs Austin Leather Swivel Armchair in Chestnut, West Elm.
Leather ottoman Austin Leather Swivel Ottoman in Chestnut, West Elm.
Round ottomans Indira Round Ottoman in Khaki, Room & Board.
Fabric (on chair cushions) Zimba in Charcoal by Schumacher, Mahone's.
Hallway
Kitchen
Cabinet pulls Freestone Pull in Satin Brass, Emtek. (https://emtek.com/cabinet-pulls/freestone-pull).
Pendant light Be Squared Modern Chandelier, Shades of Light.
Powder Room
Quartz (on basin top) Temple White 3CM Envi Engineered Quartz in white, Dwyer Marble & Stone.
Wallpaper Lush in red, Makelike.
Wall light TOB2062BZ/HAB-WGThomas O'BrienSelecta Bath Wall Light in Bronze and Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass, Visual Comfort.
Bedoom
Paint (on wall) Garden Cucumber 644, Benjamin Moore.