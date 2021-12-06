Mid-Mod Michigan Home Buying Guide

Find out more about decor, materials and accessories for the bold Midcentury remodel featured in our January/February 2022 issue.

By Midwest Living editors December 06, 2021
Credit: Werner Straube

Read the full story about this beautiful home remodel here.

Family Room

Paint (on wall) SW7008 Alabaster, Sherwin-Williams.

Paint (on trim) SW7069 Iron Ore, Sherwin-Williams.

Coffee table Morris Rectangle Coffee Table in Espresso, Redford House.

Leather chairs Austin Leather Swivel Armchair in Chestnut, West Elm.

Leather ottoman Austin Leather Swivel Ottoman in Chestnut, West Elm.

Rug Hand Braided Elva Jute, Nuloom.

Round ottomans Indira Round Ottoman in Khaki, Room & Board.

Fabric (on chair cushions) Zimba in Charcoal by Schumacher, Mahone's.

Credit: Werner Straube

Hallway

Wallpaper Palm Jungle, color: Viridian on Charcoal, Cole & Son.

Credit: Werner Straube

Kitchen

Cabinet pulls Freestone Pull in Satin Brass, Emtek. (https://emtek.com/cabinet-pulls/freestone-pull).

Faucet Trinsic Single Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in Champagne Bronze, Delta.

Pendant light Be Squared Modern Chandelier, Shades of Light.

Sconces Tilt Cone in Matte Black + Brass, Cedar & Moss.

Credit: Werner Straube

Powder Room

Quartz (on basin top) Temple White 3CM Envi Engineered Quartz in white, Dwyer Marble & Stone.

Tile (on wall) Crafted Stock Ceramic, color: white; finish: gloss. Wow. Available at Virginia Tile.

Wallpaper Lush in red, Makelike.

Wall light TOB2062BZ/HAB-WGThomas O'BrienSelecta Bath Wall Light in Bronze and Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass, Visual Comfort.

Credit: Werner Straube

Bedoom

Paint (on wall) Garden Cucumber 644, Benjamin Moore.

Bed Skyline Hawthorne Button Bed in Premier Oatmeal, Macy's.

