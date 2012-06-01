Water Colors: How to Get the Lake Look

Most items in the home were found online or at local locations of mass retailers. Both Patti and Kathryn love to search for wallet-friendly treasures at discount chains, outlets and the sale sections of favorite shops. "You can find great style at an affordable price point without sacrificing quality," Kathryn says.EXTERIOR: Decking Weather Best composite. Fiberon (fiberondecking.com). Lighting Kitchler (866/558-5706; kitchlerlighting.com). Railing Panorama composite. CertainTeed (800/782-8777; certainteed.com). Siding Fiber-cement board-and-batten. Paint color: Teal Suede. Graham (800/255-2628; grahampaint.com). Windows Pella (800/288-7281; pella.com).ENTRY: Art Renee Hartig. LaFontsee Galleries (616/451-9820; lafontsee.us). Ceiling light Santa Barbara. Forecast Lighting (847/622-0416; forecastltg.com). Rug Cayden. Crate and Barrel (800/967-6696; crateandbarrel.com). Table lamp Boka, color: Lime. Crate and Barrel (see Entry, Rug). Wall color Sienna Sand. Graham (see Exterior, Siding).LIVING ROOM: Art Judith Tummino. LaFontsee Galleries (see Entry, Art). Fireplace Chilton Country Squire Ledgestone. Buechel Stone (920/922-4790; buechelstone.com). Rug Cayden. Crate and Barrel (see Entry, Rug). Roller shades Lafayette (800/342-5523; lafvib.com). Sofa, chairs Lee Industries (800/892-7150; leeindustries.com). Wall color Sienna Sand. Graham (see Exterior, Siding).DINING ROOM: Chairs Folio. Crate and Barrel (see Entry, Rug). Chandelier Visual Comfort (713/686-5999; visualcomfort.com). Dining Table Big Sur. Crate and Barrel (see Entry, Rug). Wall color Sienna Sand. Graham (see Exterior, Siding).KITCHEN: Cabinetry Custom. Tru Kitchens (616/957-1969; trukitchens.com). Pinnacle Cabinetry (615/256-6858; pinnaclecabinetry.com). Cooktop Wolf (800/222-7820; wolfappliance.com). Counter stools Room and Board (800/301-9720; roomandboard.com). Faucet Elkay (630/574-8484; elkay.com). Hood Elitair (nextag.com/elitair-range-hoods/stores-html). Microwave KitchenAid (800/422-1230; kitchenaid.com). Sink Elkay (see Kitchen, Faucet). Tile Raffi XP. Genessee Tile (800/572-5394; gctile.com).SUN PORCH: Chairs Lexington (336/474-5300; lexington.com). Fabric: Sunbrella (336/221-2211; sunbrella.com) for Duralee (800/275-3872; duralee.com). Flooring Quartzite Slate. Genessee Tile (see Kitchen, Tile). Wall color Rio Red. Graham (see Exterior, Siding).FAMILY ROOM: Art Lisa Kowalski. LaFontsee Galleries (see Entry, Art). Coffee table Lee Industries (see Living Room, Sofa). Side table CB2 (800/606-6252; cb2.com). Sectional Vanguard (828/328-5601; vanguardfurniture.com). Wall color Sweet Olive. Graham (see Exterior, Siding).GUEST BEDROOM: Wall color Stem Green. Benjamin Moore (benjaminmoore.com).MASTER BEDROOM: Art Over bed: Christina Hahn. Behind desk: Linda LaFontsee. LaFontsee Galleries (see Entry, Art). Bed Architecture. Room and Board (see Kitchen, Counter stools). Lamp Arteriors Home (arteriorshome.com). Wall color Cistern Blue. Graham (see Exterior, Siding).