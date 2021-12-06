This Storage-Packed Kitchen Remodel is a Baker's Dream

When a Chicago family tasked designer Amy Storm with overhauling their1904 home's kitchen, she expanded the space by annexing a small office. That gave her room for the dedicated baking area and strategic storage her clients wanted, plus the merger capitalized on the office's corner windows. Stain-resistant quartz counters and subway tiles in light hues bounce all that new sunlight, but Storm made sure to mix in wood and charcoal paint, granting the family's final wish—go bright, but not all white.