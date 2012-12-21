House Tour: Vintage Vignettes

"I'm known on my blog for my table settings," says Tracey Leber of FrenchLarkspur.blogspot.com. "It's something I enjoy doing." So we asked Tracey to create a Valentine's Day-inspired table and to share her tips.

Think creatively when it comes to table linens. This table is set with a length of plain burlap right off the bolt. No sewing needed; just cut.

Hit the right note by layering romantic sheet music under silverware.

Float raspberries in drinks for a dash of color and flavor. Place a single blossom on a plate.

Make meaningful place settings with a favorite collection. Tracey inherited tons of pink Depression glass, which brightens this dinner table set for sweethearts. One of Tracey's favorite tricks: Wrap wine labels (available online) around linens in place of napkin rings; secure with ribbon.