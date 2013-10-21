House Tour: Deck the Stalls

Cada, the resident black lab, awaits Santa's arrival in the original tack room. A studded leather box from days of stagecoach travel now holds presents.

The Lake Forest home was originally a polo clubhouse and stable on the property where Henry Ford Jr. and the Kennedy family occasionally practiced polo during the sport's heyday in the 1930s. Timeworn cedar planks still cover the walls and ceilings of the tack room as well as what were once horse stalls and a warming room. The stable was converted into a residence in the 1970s.