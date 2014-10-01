Holiday House Tour: Tailor-Made Holiday

Wooden initials representing family members' names mix with handmade ornaments on the tree in the home shared by Tessa and Jim Foley and their two sons. The tree shows Tessa's holiday style: She tailors decor and traditions to reflect the family's love of homespun adornments and antique collections.

The tree wears a colorful mix of ornaments accumulated over the years. "It's like a little family history," Tessa says. "I've been tempted to do more of a designed, color-coordinated tree, but that doesn't fit us."

Tessa places the tree in a giant basket because "it looks rustic and a little unexpected." A flat-bottom stand inside supports the tree; a hole in back allows watering.