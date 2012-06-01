Light and Bright Dream Home Decorating
White and more white
When Glenn and Barb Timmerman built their Door County, Wisconsin, retirement home, they knew what the dominant color would be: white. Barb is crazy for white, outfitting all her past homes -- regardless of whether it was considered fashionable at the time -- in white, white and more white."I really believe people should find something they love and go with it and not worry about whether it's 'in' or 'out,'" Barb says.At left, white walls and white decorative pieces blend with blue fabrics and a seaside painting.
Surrounded by beauty
Tall trees shade a lush flower garden next to the screen porch and surrounding an expansive patio.The shoreline location dictated the floor plan of the Cape Cod-style home; main living areas all open up to breathtaking views.
Bright and cheerful
A casual, glass-wrapped eating space off the kitchen takes the place of a formal dining room.White walls, woodwork and cabinets doesn't compete with the ever-changing colors of the water, trees and sky outside.
Light, airy architecture
The great-room offers two seating areas: big sofas for company and a cozy area for two by the fireplace.The home's one-story design lets ceiling heights soar in almost every room, creating light, airy architecture. The great-room's cathedral ceiling is 16 feet high; the master bedroom's is 12.Pushing up the roof provides ample space for dozens of floor-to-ceiling, transom-topped windows that welcome sunlight, nature and sparkling water views.Architect Scott Humber often features transoms for their old-fashioned detail.
A study for daydreaming
Pretty garden colors and a water view make daydreaming a daily hazard for the homeowner when she works in her study. The glass-topped table was made from an old garden gate.
Cottage design elements
A 24-foot-long foyer starts at the front door and leads to the back patio.The home borrows design elements from early 1900s cottages, including pale maple floors, built-in cupboards and tongue-and-groove ceilings. What aren't old-fashioned are the home's unique light fixtures, high-shine hardware and sleek faucets.
Blending styles
The kitchen in this Door County, Wisconsin home reflects the homeowner's desire for traditional with a contemporary twist. Beaded board on the island and back of the glass-front cabinets is pure cottage. But the high-gloss engineered quartz countertops, streamlined faucet, glass-tile backsplash and contemporary pendants are thoroughly modern.
A way of life
Lattice wallpaper below a chair rail adds subtle pattern in the master bedroom. Green fabrics bring the trees' colors inside. And, of course, there's more white-on the walls, the bed, the floor covering.
Focusing on the view
The master bath has a solid-surface surround for a smooth look. Blinds tuck into the windows' framework so nothing detracts from the view.
Tips for decorating with white
Don't use white to be safe. Make it a deliberate part of your decorating scheme. Why?1. It has importance. It highlights unique architecture, but also can add contrast and significance to nondescript trim.2. It's bright. It expands space by reflecting light.3. It unifies. Disparate design elements come together on its uncolored backdrop.4. It's versatile. Varied whites mix easily in a room, as long as they're on different surfaces and textures.5. It's timeless. Use white for walls and furniture, and when trends, seasons or personal preferences change, just swap out colored accents.6. It can transform. An old piece of furniture can become high style with a coat of enamel white.7. It's practical. Dust doesn't show (though scratches might). A slipcover can be easily bleached to look new.
Choosing a white
White is white, right? Not according to the Pantone Color Institute, which identifies "the most important" 68 shades of white. Plus, every paint manufacturer has its own white assortment to attest to white's range.While you might think any white will do, you should choose whites as carefully as a color. Paint a test spot and view in daylight and artificial light. The same white can look different depending on the paint's reflective finish: enamel on trim, eggshell on walls or a flat finish on ceilings.Most whites do have a touch of color in them. When choosing a white, pick one that has a warm (red or yellow) or cool (blue or green) tint that complements major colors or woods already in the room.Pictured at left: the Timmermans' white and bright porch.(A version of this story appeared in Midwest Living® March/April 2008.)