Light and Bright Dream Home Decorating

White is white, right? Not according to the Pantone Color Institute, which identifies "the most important" 68 shades of white. Plus, every paint manufacturer has its own white assortment to attest to white's range.While you might think any white will do, you should choose whites as carefully as a color. Paint a test spot and view in daylight and artificial light. The same white can look different depending on the paint's reflective finish: enamel on trim, eggshell on walls or a flat finish on ceilings.Most whites do have a touch of color in them. When choosing a white, pick one that has a warm (red or yellow) or cool (blue or green) tint that complements major colors or woods already in the room.Pictured at left: the Timmermans' white and bright porch.(A version of this story appeared in Midwest Living® March/April 2008.)