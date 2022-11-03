Avid DIYers Transform a 1929 Chicago Home One Project at a Time
Curbside takeout sounds like a restaurant option. But for Jarod Sabatino and Tim Brodeur, it means a new upgrade for their nearly 100-year-old house in Riverside outside Chicago. "Last Thursday, someone was throwing away a door that looked like ours," Jarod says. "We rode over on our bikes and took the doorknob off. Those beautiful old crystal doorknobs, we call them the jewelry of our house."
For these avid DIYers—Jarod, who works in digital advertising technology, is the idea guy and Tim, a middle school principal, plans the execution—roadside scavenging is the least they'll do to capitalize on the period charm of their 1929 "vaguely Mediterranean" home. Since moving in four years ago, the couple has touched literally every surface. "It's an old house, and we're embracing old features," Jarod says, noting the creaky floors and heavily textured plaster walls. "But there are things to modernize."
In that spirit, they painted until their hands went numb, peeled back wall-to-wall carpet and metallic wallpaper, and chipped a shocking four layers of tile off the kitchen floor prior to a full remodel. Along the way, they also updated electrical and added air-conditioning and a smart thermostat. To make the home feel more open without losing divisions between rooms entirely, Jarod and Tim widened the doorway between the kitchen and dining room and added French doors. After giving up on a time-consuming restoration, Jarod painted them—and all the interior doors and window trim—black, but kept the original hardware.
"Our whole goal was to make it beautiful and make people want to stay over," says Jarod, who describes their style with a gang of adjectives that makes it clear this house has character but not pretense: layered, natural, eclectic, laid-back, comfortable.
After two years, the first floor fit that description. It was March 2020. The couple was ready to welcome guests—and to tackle the upstairs. They headed to the store to grab supplies to make over the bathroom. In the car, they heard Chicago's lockdown notice.
"We thought, 'At least we have everything we need to work on this. It's something to do," Jarod remembers. Over the next few confusing homebound weeks, the meticulous and demanding tasks of the renovation became more than just a time-filler.
"I remember tiling during the height of it," Jarod says. "I'd put on music and get lost in placing all these little tiles. It was weirdly stress-relieving."
They fell back on a DIY project again that winter, when plans to hunker down for New Year's Eve with a small group of friends got derailed by positive COVID-19 tests. This time, the pair took on the basement. Stuck at home under quarantine, they demoed the drop ceiling, ripped out unnecessary walls, took out the old flooring, then gradually rebuilt the space as a moody retro lounge.
This year, they're hoping it sees more action as they reboot their holiday traditions with friends, including a Christmas brunch early in the season and small dinner parties throughout December. As Jarod says, their home's whole reason for being is "good food, good drinks, good company." And they'll go to any lengths to smooth the way for that.