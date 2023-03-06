Boost Your Home's Curb Appeal With These Ideas from a Minneapolis Makeover

Before architect Joy Martin and her late husband, Ted, got their hands on a 1915 Minneapolis home, it suffered from a play-it-safe paint job and lackluster landscaping. The couple spent three and a half years transforming the house inside and out, adding modern finishes to highlight the property's best features. Dark paint and Fond du Lac limestone walls set the stage for a lush perennial garden that Martin planted herself using divided plants gifted by family and neighbors. "My goal was to create a space with more flowers than grass, where we could enjoy our small yard and engage with the neighborhood. The terrace became our front porch," Martin says. Vision accomplished.