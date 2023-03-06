Boost Your Home's Curb Appeal With These Ideas from a Minneapolis Makeover

With fresh paint and a terraced slope, a Minneapolis stucco goes from mousy to magnetic.
By Laurie Junker March 06, 2023
Advertisement
Credit: Eric Mueller

Before architect Joy Martin and her late husband, Ted, got their hands on a 1915 Minneapolis home, it suffered from a play-it-safe paint job and lackluster landscaping. The couple spent three and a half years transforming the house inside and out, adding modern finishes to highlight the property's best features. Dark paint and Fond du Lac limestone walls set the stage for a lush perennial garden that Martin planted herself using divided plants gifted by family and neighbors. "My goal was to create a space with more flowers than grass, where we could enjoy our small yard and engage with the neighborhood. The terrace became our front porch," Martin says. Vision accomplished.

Left: Before, a safe neutral palette and minimal landscaping held this home back from reaching its full potential. | Credit: Courtesy of Joy Martin
Right: Credit: Eric Mueller

Get the Look

Even if you're not doing a full makeover, consider these exterior level-ups inspired by Joy Martin's home.

Credit: Courtesy of Wildlife Wonders

Branch Door Knocker

Martin chose this knocker to add some nature-inspired whimsy and a dash of blue-green that complements the home's paint palette. Bird and Branch Door Knocker, $75, Wildlife Wonders.

Credit: Courtesy of Lamps Plus, Inc.

LED Outdoor Lights

Old (Mission-style lines) meets new (a chic cylindrical form) in this porch light. Luminata 9-inch Oil-Rubbed Bronze LED Outdoor Light, $166, Lamps Plus.

Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Bronze Mailbox

Big enough for magazines and small packages, this sturdy bronze-finished mailbox has a top that looks like a standing seam roof. Modern Farm House Mailbox, $99, Pottery Barn.

Credit: Carson Downing

Steel Planter

Cor-Ten steel is strong, corrosion-resistant
and weathers to a beautiful rust finish. This planter (available in late March 2023) comes in six shapes and sizes, with a drainage hole and pads for surface protection. Arcadia Garden Products Cor-Ten Steel Planters. From $103, Home Depot.

Credit: Eric Mueller

Exterior Paint Refresh

Door: Providence Blue 1636 Benjamin Moore 

Trim: Alpaca SW 7022 Sherwin-Williams

House: Railings No. 31 Farrow and Ball

Related: Easy Ways to Boost Curb Appeal

How to Choose Retaining Wall Materials

Besides saving you the labor of mowing a slope, retaining walls add function by creating flat areas for gardens or seating. First step: Choose a look.

Classic

The most popular and budget-friendly choice (by a long shot) is modular concrete blocks. For a less factory-made look, upgrade to dry-stacked natural stone, such as limestone, bluestone or slate.

Modern 

For a sleek—if spendy—style, consider Cor-Ten steel or poured concrete. You'll want professional help for either. Installing Cor-Ten requires less labor than concrete, but welding skills are a must.

Rustic

Long a go-to, affordable wood timber is fading in popularity because wood isn't treated with as many chemicals these days, so it decays faster. (Rot-resistant varieties last 10 to 15 years, some experts say.) Boulders can be cost-effective, but are of course heavy and require the creative labor of puzzle-piecing together. Gabions (wire cages filled with rocks) offer an economical alternative.

Related: Plant Combos That Totally Nail Curb Appeal

    • By Laurie Junker
    © Copyright Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com