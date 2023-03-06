Boost Your Home's Curb Appeal With These Ideas from a Minneapolis Makeover
Before architect Joy Martin and her late husband, Ted, got their hands on a 1915 Minneapolis home, it suffered from a play-it-safe paint job and lackluster landscaping. The couple spent three and a half years transforming the house inside and out, adding modern finishes to highlight the property's best features. Dark paint and Fond du Lac limestone walls set the stage for a lush perennial garden that Martin planted herself using divided plants gifted by family and neighbors. "My goal was to create a space with more flowers than grass, where we could enjoy our small yard and engage with the neighborhood. The terrace became our front porch," Martin says. Vision accomplished.
Get the Look
Even if you're not doing a full makeover, consider these exterior level-ups inspired by Joy Martin's home.
Branch Door Knocker
Martin chose this knocker to add some nature-inspired whimsy and a dash of blue-green that complements the home's paint palette. Bird and Branch Door Knocker, $75, Wildlife Wonders.
LED Outdoor Lights
Old (Mission-style lines) meets new (a chic cylindrical form) in this porch light. Luminata 9-inch Oil-Rubbed Bronze LED Outdoor Light, $166, Lamps Plus.
Bronze Mailbox
Big enough for magazines and small packages, this sturdy bronze-finished mailbox has a top that looks like a standing seam roof. Modern Farm House Mailbox, $99, Pottery Barn.
Steel Planter
Cor-Ten steel is strong, corrosion-resistant
and weathers to a beautiful rust finish. This planter (available in late March 2023) comes in six shapes and sizes, with a drainage hole and pads for surface protection. Arcadia Garden Products Cor-Ten Steel Planters. From $103, Home Depot.
Exterior Paint Refresh
Related: Easy Ways to Boost Curb Appeal
How to Choose Retaining Wall Materials
Besides saving you the labor of mowing a slope, retaining walls add function by creating flat areas for gardens or seating. First step: Choose a look.
Classic
The most popular and budget-friendly choice (by a long shot) is modular concrete blocks. For a less factory-made look, upgrade to dry-stacked natural stone, such as limestone, bluestone or slate.
Modern
For a sleek—if spendy—style, consider Cor-Ten steel or poured concrete. You'll want professional help for either. Installing Cor-Ten requires less labor than concrete, but welding skills are a must.
Rustic
Long a go-to, affordable wood timber is fading in popularity because wood isn't treated with as many chemicals these days, so it decays faster. (Rot-resistant varieties last 10 to 15 years, some experts say.) Boulders can be cost-effective, but are of course heavy and require the creative labor of puzzle-piecing together. Gabions (wire cages filled with rocks) offer an economical alternative.