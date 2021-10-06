Chicago Holiday Home Buying Guide

Find out more about decor, materials and accessories for the Chicago holiday home featured in our November/December 2021 issue.

By Midwest Living editors
October 06, 2021
Credit: Werner Straube

Read our story about this classic Chicago home.

Family room

Chairs Pippa Accent Chair, color: white. Available at Bassett.

Credit: Werner Straube

Kitchen

Counter stools King 24.75" Counter Stool – Gold. Gabby

Lanterns Darlana Medium Lantern by Visual Comfort, finish: Antique-Burnished Brass. Available at Circa Lighting.

Credit: Werner Straube

Powder room

Wallpaper Hedges Paper – Sky by Oscar de la Renta. Lee Jofa. Available at Kravet.  

Credit: Werner Straube

Sitting room

Wallpaper Antigua Plaid fabric, color: Jet (backed for use as wallpaper). Schumacher

Chairs Mimi Chair. Global Views

Credit: Werner Straube

Dining room

Chandelier Vienna Large Chandelier, color: Brass. Jonathan Adler

Armchairs Saratoga Arm Dining Chair. Cisco Home

Console table Barsanti WHG. Worlds Away

Credit: Werner Straube

Upstairs primary suite

Chandelier Ventana Two-Tier Chandelier, color: Brass and Ebony. Jonathan Adler

Credit: Werner Straube

Lower level bathroom

Tile Cement Checkmate Metal + Black Square. Clé

Mirrors Minimalist Mirror. CFC

