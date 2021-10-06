Chicago Holiday Home Buying Guide
Find out more about decor, materials and accessories for the Chicago holiday home featured in our November/December 2021 issue.
Read our story about this classic Chicago home.
Family room
Chairs Pippa Accent Chair, color: white. Available at Bassett.
Kitchen
Counter stools King 24.75" Counter Stool – Gold. Gabby
Lanterns Darlana Medium Lantern by Visual Comfort, finish: Antique-Burnished Brass. Available at Circa Lighting.
Powder room
Wallpaper Hedges Paper – Sky by Oscar de la Renta. Lee Jofa. Available at Kravet.
Sitting room
Wallpaper Antigua Plaid fabric, color: Jet (backed for use as wallpaper). Schumacher
Chairs Mimi Chair. Global Views
Dining room
Chandelier Vienna Large Chandelier, color: Brass. Jonathan Adler
Armchairs Saratoga Arm Dining Chair. Cisco Home
Console table Barsanti WHG. Worlds Away
Upstairs primary suite
Chandelier Ventana Two-Tier Chandelier, color: Brass and Ebony. Jonathan Adler
Lower level bathroom
Tile Cement Checkmate Metal + Black Square. Clé
Mirrors Minimalist Mirror. CFC