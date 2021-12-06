A Bold Remodel Helped This Mid-Mod Michigan Home Unleash Its Wild Side

With an appreciation for their home’s mid-mod roots and an eye to their family’s future, a Michigan couple puts stock in a remodeling portfolio full of bold choices.

Remodeling is investing. You can play it safe and enjoy modest returns. Or you can take risks and reap big payoffs—that's what Sarah and Jay Finnane did with their 1950s ranch in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"We knew this house would need major work to make it what we knew it could be," Sarah says. "But by that point we had renovated three other homes, so we weren't afraid of a project."And they had found a sympathetic "broker," interior designer Laura Zender, who shares their tolerance for risk. "I loved their adventurous spirit in creating this home," Zender says. "I was more than happy to take that ride with them."

The ride began when Sarah and Jay spotted the home on their first house-hunting trip to Ann Arbor. "The surprise midcentury details kept bringing us back to it," Sarah says. "It's an unassuming ranch from the street. You'd never know such a cool space was waiting for you when you come inside." It reminded Jay of mid-mod homes he grew up around in Southern California.

The most potentially lucrative asset was a huge 1990s family room addition with soaring ceilings, walls of windows and underused square footage. "It is really a 'wow' moment when you walk into the space," Zender says. "You cannot see the vaulted ceilings from the street, so it is a spacious surprise."

The Finnanes made the family room the center of an extensive remodel that updated and reorganized rooms to better fit the lifestyle of their active family. The project included moving and expanding the kitchen, adding a mudroom and a powder room, and creating a primary suite. Along with the sweeping layout changes came brave choices in colors, shapes and patterns.

It was a risk, but I knew if there's one town where blue cabinets may never become dated, it's Ann Arbor. — Sarah Finnane, Homeowner

The decision to go all in on the makeover continues to pay dividends for the couple. "This home fits us and our lifestyle so well and has grown with us as our kids have grown," Sarah says. "It has a great flow and harmony that I am still very grateful for."

