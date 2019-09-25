Homes Featured in Midwest Living

Take an insiders' look at some of the most inspiring homes throughout the Midwest, and get ideas for decorating your own home.

Most Recent

How An 1857 Schoolhouse Became a Chic Urban Home

Outside Minneapolis, a world-traveling designer and modern-minded architect earn extra credit for the ultimate show-and-tell project—turning a former schoolhouse into a chic urban triplex.
Omaha Home Buying Guide

Find out more about decor for the Omaha home featured in our September/October 2021 issue.
An Omaha Home Gets a Timeless Update

A daring homeowner with a life-long passion for decorating brings her classic mid-mod ranch from one century into the next.
A Fresh Take on Classic Charm: 1947 Chicago Cottage Renovation

A young designer and her husband bought a turnkey flip outside Chicago—then painted, tiled and decorated their way to cottage character.
Chicago Cottage Buying Guide

Find out more about paint colors and accessories for the Chicago home featured in our July/August 2021 issue.
Michigan Cottage Buying Guide

Find out more about paint colors and accessories for the Michigan cottage featured in our May/June 2021 issue.
More Homes Featured in Midwest Living

A 1949 Michigan Cottage Gets a Fresh and Fabulous Look

When a fearless stylist and fashion designer adopts her in-laws’ cottage on Michigan’s wild Upper Peninsula, one thing is certain: the look is going to be fabulous.
This Renovation Took Nearly 20 Years, But It Was Worth It

At the end of a marathon renovation, this Missouri home buzzes with vibrant creativity—just like the family that inhabits it.
A Split-Level Home Reimagined

How a DIY Couple Transforms Their North Dakota Home For The Holidays

See How This Designer Totally Transformed a 1980 Michigan Home

A Dreamy Lakeside Home in Minnesota

DIY Style At a Michigan Farmhouse

Pedigree, Schmedigree. Flaws? Hey, that's character. A Michigan's farmhouse reflects its owners' do-it-yourself Moxie and knack for saving cast-off pieces.

All Homes Featured in Midwest Living

How a Midwest Artist Transformed Her Retreat Home

True to Size Buying Guide

House Tour: True to Size

House Tour: Different Strokes

Different Strokes Buying Guide

Golden Girl Buying Guide

House Tour: At Home with the Chief Golden Girl

Best Chalet'ed Plans Buying Guide

House Tour: Best Chalet'ed Plans

Style and the City Buying Guide

House Tour: Style and the City

House Tour: Shrink to Fit

House Tour: Into the Woods

Into the Woods Buying Guide

House Tour: Open Spaces

Open Spaces Buying Guide

Welcome Home Buying Guide

House Tour: Welcome Home

House Tour: Merry Makers

House Tour: Empty Nesters

House Tour: Seeing the Light

House Tour: Designed for Life

Make It Happen: Designed for Life

House Tour: Surprise Inside

A Classic Home Holds Color Secrets Inside

