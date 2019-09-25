Homes Featured in Midwest Living

How An 1857 Schoolhouse Became a Chic Urban Home
Outside Minneapolis, a world-traveling designer and modern-minded architect earn extra credit for the ultimate show-and-tell project—turning a former schoolhouse into a chic urban triplex.
Omaha Home Buying Guide
Find out more about decor for the Omaha home featured in our September/October 2021 issue.
An Omaha Home Gets a Timeless Update
A daring homeowner with a life-long passion for decorating brings her classic mid-mod ranch from one century into the next.
A Fresh Take on Classic Charm: 1947 Chicago Cottage Renovation
A young designer and her husband bought a turnkey flip outside Chicago—then painted, tiled and decorated their way to cottage character.
Chicago Cottage Buying Guide
Find out more about paint colors and accessories for the Chicago home featured in our July/August 2021 issue.
Michigan Cottage Buying Guide
Find out more about paint colors and accessories for the Michigan cottage featured in our May/June 2021 issue.